Carrabassett Valley, ME

Carrabassett Valley’s Caroline Dugas receives degree

By IrregStaff
theirregular.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMDEN, Conn. — Caroline Dugas of Carrabassett Valley received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Quinnipiac University during a commencement ceremony held in May. Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 9,715 students in 110 degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences. Quinnipiac is recognized by U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review’s “The Best 386 Colleges.”

