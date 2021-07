Dirt Monkey drops (Re)Evolution Vol. 1, a fresh mix filled to the brim with 25 unreleased originals that’s out now via his label 19K. With nearly a decade in the bass scene, Dirt Monkey has become an impressive staple in the genre. Over the years he’s landed releases on renowned labels ranging from Circus Records to WAKAAN, and even launched his own imprint, 19K, to help further grow the community. Creative masterpieces such as Wubula, Primatology, and the Dirt Monkey and Friends EP have only further proven his dynamic nature in the studio as he’s continued to craft his unique sound.