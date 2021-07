GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz continues his series that reviews the careers of former Kansas State football stars who may belong in the Ring of Honor at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, by considering the credentials of former linebacker Jeff Kelly. As Fitz explains, Kelly was overshadowed by Michael Bishop in the junior college recruiting class that helped the Wildcats breakthrough to the upper echelon of college football in 1997 and 1998, but Kelly was the only two-time All-Big 12 selection of the group.