Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Public Arts Commission to Install and Celebrate New Sculpture on Adams Street

Green Bay, Wisconsin
Green Bay, Wisconsin
 13 days ago

Contact: Laura Schley, Public Arts Coordinator, 920-448-3142

(Green Bay, WI) –

The Green Bay Public Arts Commission (GBPAC) is getting ready to install one of Green Bay’s newest sculptures!

Salva Jelly will be installed in downtown Green Bay on Adams Street starting on June 24, 2021. This is a permanent public art sculptural installation constructed from a mix of recycled, reused, and new materials. The larger-than-life jellyfish and midwestern industrial-inspired creation will offer the impression that it is floating within the vacant greenspace in downtown Green Bay. Reused materials for the sculpture were sourced by the artist, Brandon Minga, from his studio and studio mates as well as previous projects. The piece was funded using Community Development Block Grant funds from the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Green Bay.

Please join Mayor Eric Genrich, members from the Green Bay Public Arts Commission, and artist Brandon Minga to the artwork celebration and press event to be held on July 1, 2021, at dusk.

DATE: July 1, 2021

TIME: 8:00 PM

PLACE: Green space located south of 112 N. Adams Street, Green Bay, WI between the Brown County Northern Building, and the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes.

About Brandon Minga: Brandon Minga was born in Kenosha, WI and later moved to Milwaukee, WI to attend the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design where he received a Bachelor of Fine Art in Illustration. Since graduating, Minga has received numerous awards and recognitions and has participated in exhibitions and opportunities across the globe. Currently, Minga develops his work in Milwaukee at the House of RAD (Resident Artist Doers), a creative collective that he manages with co-founder Tim Priebe. To learn more about Minga, visit his website: https://brandonminga.com/

About Green Bay Public Arts Commission (GBPAC): Established in 2016, GBPAC focuses on the creation and preservation of public art in Green Bay, and ensuring equal access for all to enjoy and engage with public art. The GBPAC exists to fund artistic activities and support cultural programs that integrate and advance arts and culture as an essential part of life in Green Bay. It oversees the Rotating Art Program, with sculptures placed in six locations, sees to the conservation and maintenance of multiple public art pieces throughout the city, maintains a public art inventory map, artist database and offers grants to fund various arts projects. For more information visit https://greenbaywi.gov/571/Public-Arts-Commission

For further information, contact Public Arts Coordinator Laura Schley at 920-448-3142 / email laura.schley@greenbaywi.gov

###

Green Bay north of Milwaukee. The population was 104,057 at the 2010 census. Green Bay is the third-largest city in the state of Wisconsin, after Milwaukee and Madison, and the third-largest city on Lake Michigan's west shore, after Chicago and Milwaukee. Green Bay is home to the National Football League's Green Bay Packers.

#Art Exhibitions#Midwestern#Public Arts
