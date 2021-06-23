Cancel
Kids' Day Press Conference

Posted by 
Green Bay, Wisconsin
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KoKv9_0ae3V4Vp00

When: Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM

Where: Fisk Park, 995 Dousman Street

In Attendance: Mayor Eric Genrich and various Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department staff members

On Friday, June 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Fisk Park (995 Dousman Street) the City of Green Bay will hold a press conference regarding Green Bay Kids’ Day.

“We are excited to once again offer Kids’ Day to our youngest residents in the City of Green Bay, with several different types of fun experiences planned at a number of locations all across town! Given the difficulties experienced by many during the past year, I am especially looking forward to our community’s kids and families enjoying the fantastic recreational amenities our community has to offer for Kids Day 2021,” said Mayor Eric Genrich.

For more information, please contact Parks Assistant Director, James Andersen, or Recreation Supervisor, Jeremy Crees, by calling (920) 448-3365.

Green Bay north of Milwaukee. The population was 104,057 at the 2010 census. Green Bay is the third-largest city in the state of Wisconsin, after Milwaukee and Madison, and the third-largest city on Lake Michigan's west shore, after Chicago and Milwaukee. Green Bay is home to the National Football League's Green Bay Packers.

