Kids' Day Press Conference

When: Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM

Where: Fisk Park, 995 Dousman Street

In Attendance: Mayor Eric Genrich and various Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department staff members

On Friday, June 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Fisk Park (995 Dousman Street) the City of Green Bay will hold a press conference regarding Green Bay Kids’ Day.

“We are excited to once again offer Kids’ Day to our youngest residents in the City of Green Bay, with several different types of fun experiences planned at a number of locations all across town! Given the difficulties experienced by many during the past year, I am especially looking forward to our community’s kids and families enjoying the fantastic recreational amenities our community has to offer for Kids Day 2021,” said Mayor Eric Genrich.

For more information, please contact Parks Assistant Director, James Andersen, or Recreation Supervisor, Jeremy Crees, by calling (920) 448-3365.