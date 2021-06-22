$1.8 Million grant will enhance lending in underserved communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced the extended application date for its new Community Navigator Pilot Program. SBA will now accept proposal submissions through July 23, 2021, and anticipates making award decisions by September 2021. This new initiative, established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, will leverage a community navigator approach to reach our nation’s smallest businesses, with a priority focus on those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, as well as women and veterans. The Biden-Harris Administration has made delivering equitable relief to hard-hit small businesses a top priority and will continue to take steps to ensure equitable distribution of relief.