While it’s not uncommon for an animation director to make the leap into live-action filmmaking, it is rather rare for that first at bat to be a massive sci-fi blockbuster that isn’t based on any pre-existing properties. That’s the opportunity presented to Chris McKay, who transitioned from directing nearly three dozen episodes of “Robot Chicken” and the 2017 animated feature “The Lego Batman Movie” to helming “The Tomorrow War,” a time traveling alien invasion thriller starring Chris Pratt, J.K. Simmons, Sam Richardson and Yvonne Strahovski that is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.