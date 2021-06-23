Cancel
Books & Literature

Pancho Mansfield

 13 days ago

- Shotgun Wedding (2014) ... (studio executive - uncredited) - There's No "I" in Cream (2014) ... (studio executive - uncredited) - Itsy Bitsy Spider (2014) ... (studio executive - uncredited) - Till Jeff Do Us Part (2014) ... (studio executive - uncredited) - The Finger (2014) ... (studio executive...

CelebritiesAOL Corp

Pee-wee Herman sidekick John Paragon has died

The April death of actor John Paragon, best known for playing “Jambi the Genie” on “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” has been confirmed by TMZ. The gossip site reports that the Riverside Sheriff’s Department found that “Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease with other significant conditions of Chronic Alcohol Abuse,” was the cause of his dying.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Kim Parker from 'Moesha'? She's 42 Now & Looks Almost the Same as Her Younger Self

Countess Vaughn is famous for portraying Kim Parker's character in "Moesha." Meet the actress, who is now 42 years old, a mother of two, and seems not to have aged a bit. Actress Countess Vaughn was born on August 8, 1978, in Idabel, Oklahoma. She started singing in church at three and continued on that path, which eventually led to her becoming the "Star Search" junior vocalist champion and overall champion at nine.
MusicL.A. Weekly

Illuminati Hotties and Willie’s Ranch

Illuminati Hotties and Willie’s Ranch: Sarah Tudzin of L.A. rockers Illuminati Hotties told us about her Willie Nelson memories. Sarah Tudzin: At SXSW 2019, Illuminati Hotties was asked to perform at Luck Reunion, a relatively small and enthusiastic gathering of music fans who are fortunate enough to be invited to spend the day at Willie Nelson’s Luck, Texas ranch. The ranch was built in 1985 as a backdrop for the film, Red Headed Stranger, based on Nelson’s concept album of the same name. Ever since its saloon doors first swung open, it became a haven for Willie & friends – a place to trade songs & play cards, conveniently located in Nelson’s backyard. Wide and dusty, complete with faded building facades and a humble chapel, the Luck Ranch is a ghost town not quite deserted as it has been open for the last nearly four decades for celebration and the inimitable Luck Reunion.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Willie Nelson’s Granddaughter Raelyn Nelson Joins the ‘Prine Time’ Podcast

Recorded via Zoom in December of last year, this episode of Prine Time is a special one with guest Raelyn Nelson, granddaughter of Willie Nelson. The episode involves a myriad of stories about American music legends like Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, Jerry Jeff Walker and “Papa” Willie. Nelson also talks about a song her band, the Raelyn Nelson Band, and their 2019 release “Whiskey and Weed.”
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Phylicia Rashad's Ex-husband Ahmad Rashad's Stunning 5th Wife Is 32-Years-Younger Than Him - Meet Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz

Ahmad Rashad, the ex-husband of actress Phylicia Rashad, is married to Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz, who is younger than him by 32 years. Find out more about the latter. American actress Phylicia Rashad's ex-husband Ahmad Rashad is happily married to Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz. Ahmad, an American sportscaster, has had quite a journey when it comes to marriage.
CelebritiesPopculture

How Burt Reynolds Spent His Final Night Alive

Burt Reynolds died happy, according to Quentin Tarantino, who cast the legendary actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Reynolds was supposed to play the part eventually filled by Bruce Dern, but Reynolds died just before Tarantino was set to film his scenes. Reynolds died from a heart attack in Jupiter, Florida in September 2018 at age 82.
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
Mansfield, OHcoolcleveland.com

MANSFIELD: The Night I Sorta Met Bob Dylan

It had to be in the late fall or early winter of 1978 or maybe ’79. I was standing at the bar near the front door of the Lone Star Café on 5th Avenue at 13th Street in Manhattan, waiting for my dinner date, a fine young model/actress I was attempting to put a move on. I’d met her earlier in the day at an audition for a theater company and was impressed with her talent, as she was with mine.
MusicPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Top 5 Aaron Tippin Songs

A purveyor of neo-classical country firmly rooted in tradition, Aaron Tippin has had a busy and successful career. Since his debut single in 1990, the artist has released nine studio albums, earned a trio of No. 1 hits and racked up a total of 30 charting singles. Below, The Boot...
Celebritiesimdb.com

As Eva Marie Saint Turns 97, Celebrating Her Seductive Turn in ‘North by Northwest’

In a career that spans more than seven decades, Eva Marie Saint has won an Oscar, played Superman’s mom, and acted alongside screen legends such as Paul Newman, Montgomery Clift and Marlon Brando. A versatile performer, she appeared in comedies, historical epics (“Raintree County”), social dramas (“On the Waterfront”), and misbegotten superhero films (“Superman Returns”). Saint, who turns 97 on July 4, is one of the last surviving links to Hollywood’s Golden Age, with her style and sophistication serving as a luminous reminder that they “don’t make ’em like they used to.”
Entertainmentimdb.com

Clare Peploe obituary

Screenwriter and film-maker best known for Couples and Robbers, Besieged and La Luna. When the film director Michelangelo Antonioni visited the London party circuit in the mid-1960s in preparation for his thriller Blow-Up, he met a woman named Cloe Peploe; she informed him that the person he should really speak to was her sister, Clare, who was obsessed with his work.
Mansfield, TXartandseek.org

The LOT Downtown - Mansfield

Bring your blankets and chairs for a night of movies on the lawn with Nite F... Part of our Women Rock the LOT Weekend! Bring your blankets and chairs for a...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’: When and How Did Granny Actor Irene Ryan Die?

Beverly Hillbillies icon Irene Ryan died relatively young in 1973, a story that tragically begins with a live Broadway performance. After her incredible turn as “Granny” on The Beverly Hillbillies, Irene Ryan would be cast in the prestigious Broadway production of Pippin. Ryan took on the role of Berthe, directed by stage icon Bob Fosse. Within, she would perform the number “No Time at All,” and bring the house down every time.
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes Premiere: Hosoda Mamoru’s ‘Belle’ Joins Festival Lineup

Animation film “Belle” by the Japanese director Hosoda Mamoru will join the Cannes Film Festival lineup. The festival said Sunday that “Belle” will have its world premiere in the Cannes Premiere section and play on Thursday July 15. ” ‘Belle’ is the film that I’ve always dreamt to create and...
Moviesimdb.com

Mediawan Rights Ramps Up Documentary Slate With Pair of Pickups (Exclusive)

Mediawan Rights, the sales arm of European media group Mediawan, is ramping up its documentary slate with the addition of two new feature films, Variety has learned. Directed by Ado Hasanovic, “My Father’s Diaries” is an intimate portrait of the Bosnian War that uses 8mm footage shot by the director’s family, as well as his father’s written account of the period from the start of the war through the infamous “death march” that saw some 15,000 Bosniaks attempt to trek more than 60 miles to escape Serbian forces.

