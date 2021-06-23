Pancho Mansfield

Illuminati Hotties and Willie’s Ranch: Sarah Tudzin of L.A. rockers Illuminati Hotties told us about her Willie Nelson memories. Sarah Tudzin: At SXSW 2019, Illuminati Hotties was asked to perform at Luck Reunion, a relatively small and enthusiastic gathering of music fans who are fortunate enough to be invited to spend the day at Willie Nelson’s Luck, Texas ranch. The ranch was built in 1985 as a backdrop for the film, Red Headed Stranger, based on Nelson’s concept album of the same name. Ever since its saloon doors first swung open, it became a haven for Willie & friends – a place to trade songs & play cards, conveniently located in Nelson’s backyard. Wide and dusty, complete with faded building facades and a humble chapel, the Luck Ranch is a ghost town not quite deserted as it has been open for the last nearly four decades for celebration and the inimitable Luck Reunion.