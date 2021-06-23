Cancel
California State

Sports Betting In California To Be Decided In 2022

By Staff
Canyon News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED STATES—In the past, there has been a lot of effort by local lawmakers and the tribes to host legal sports betting, but they have so far failed. However, an initiative to legalize sports betting qualified for the ballot in California, and voters will decide the issue in 2022. The...

www.canyon-news.com
