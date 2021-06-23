Sports Betting In California To Be Decided In 2022

Local Native American Tribes are backing a sports betting measure, both verbally and financially. The initiative, that has been approved for the November 2022 ballot, would allow sports betting at tribal casinos and horse-racing tracks in California as well as roulette and dice games at tribal casinos. The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, who own the Graton Resort and Casino, have contributed $1.7-million dollars towards the measure’s campaign. The Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians, owner of the River Rock Casino near Geyserville, have also expressed support but only verbally thus far. State Senator Bill Dodd opposes the measure calling it “an anti-competitive situation” and expects online sports betting companies to campaign against it.