‘We have a deal,’ Biden says after meeting with senators on bipartisan infrastructure plan

By Victor Reklaitis
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 18 days ago
President Joe Biden on Thursday announces a bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending, after he hosts an Oval Office meeting with senators who had crafted a framework for an agreement.

Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Bernie bows to reality

Key negotiators expect the Senate Budget Committee to settle on a roughly $3.5 trillion reconciliation package as the starting point for a Democrat-only bill for "soft" infrastructure, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: That total is well below the $6 trillion that Sen. Bernie Sanders —...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Left-Leaning Groups Pressure Schumer to Act on Voting Bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of left-leaning organizations are asking Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to schedule a new vote this month on Democrats' sweeping voting and elections bill, a top priority for the party that Republicans blocked from debate last month. In a letter sent to the New York Democrat...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Democrats are stuck with Kamala Harris, like it or not

For vice president, Kamala Harris checked all the boxes. But just because she made perfect political sense as President Biden ’s running mate did not mean her elevation would work out for the Democrats. So far, the reviews are not good. But, barring a political Chernobyl, the Democratic Party is stuck with her as its nominee in 2024 or 2028.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Brewing battle over tax hikes to test Democratic unity

An emerging proposal from the White House and Senate Democratic leaders to pay for President Biden ’s infrastructure agenda is setting the stage for a major battle in Congress that will test the support of moderates concerned about hiking taxes. Key centrists such as Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Kyrsten Sinema...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House dodges question on size of Democratic infrastructure bill

The White House dodged a question Monday on the size of an infrastructure proposal that Democrats are aiming to pass through the budget reconciliation process, allowing them to sidestep a GOP filibuster. “I will say that, as it relates to the budget reconciliation process, that of course is for members...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Sunday best: Maureen and Bernie meet at a diner

Billionaires — they’re just like us: Even RICHARD BRANSON has to deal with flight delays. Today, his Virgin Galactic flight to space was delayed by more than 90 minutes. In what is likely the most entertaining article you’ll read this morning, NYT’s Maureen Dowd went to a Burlington diner with Sen. BERNIE SANDERS (I-Vt.), where he showed a remarkable amount of restraint when lured into breezy topics like pop culture: “At 79, Bernie Sanders is a man on a mission, laser-focused on a [handwritten list of topics] that represents trillions of dollars in government spending that he deems essential. When I stray into other subjects, the senator jabs his finger at his piece of paper or waves it in my face, like Van Helsing warding off Dracula with a cross,” Dowd writes. “‘You don’t want to discuss “Free Britney”?’ I ask. ‘No.’”
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Biden picked 'best of many poor choices' in Afghanistan, says Senate Armed Services chair

WASHINGTON — Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., defended the U.S. withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan on Sunday, arguing that the move represented the "best of many poor choices." Reed, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that while critics have assailed the pullout as a signal of defeat, the U.S. had achieved its goals to "a great degree" during nearly two decades of military operations.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Murkowski: Trump has 'threatened to do a lot' to those who stand up to him

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) acknowledged the ways in which her opposition to former President Trump during his tenure as president could impact the 2022 Alaska midterms. During an interview that aired Friday with Alaska Landmine Radio, Murkowski, a GOP moderate said that former President Trump has “threatened to do a lot” to his detractors, even those in his own party.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats hit crunch time in Biden spending fight

Democrats are heading for a chaotic, make-or-break stretch with President Biden 's signature spending plan hanging in the balance. With lawmakers starting to return to Washington on Monday, Democrats are entering crunch time as they try to move past months of haggling to an intense few weeks of summer legislating that will determine whether their top priority stalls out or if they achieve one of the party’s biggest legislative victories since passing ObamaCare more than a decade ago.

