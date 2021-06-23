Cancel
Law

Court activity on June 21: Gerald Michael O'Connor vs Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

By Louisiana Record
louisianarecord.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activity in the suit brought by Gerald Michael O'Connor against Liberty Mutual Insurance Company on June 21: 'Notice Of Removal From 22nd Judicial District Court, Case Number 2021-11754 (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number Alaedc-8912184) Filed By Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A, # 3 Exhibit B, # 4 Exhibit C, # 5 Exhibit D, # 6 Exhibit E, # 7 Notice Of Removal To Adverse Parties)attorney Etheldreda C. Smith Added To Party Liberty Mutual Insurance Company(pty:dft).(smith, Etheldreda)'.

louisianarecord.com
Louisiana State
