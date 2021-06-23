Court activity on June 21: Liberty Mutual Insurance Company vs The Housing Authority of New Orleans
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activity in the suit brought by Liberty Mutual Insurance Company against The Housing Authority of New Orleans on June 21: 'Complaint Against The Housing Authority Of New Orleans (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number Alaedc-8912081) Filed By Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A, # 3 Exhibit B, # 4 Exhibit C)attorney David Joseph Krebs Added To Party Liberty Mutual Insurance Company(pty:pla).(krebs, David)'.louisianarecord.com