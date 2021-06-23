Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

PSU study finds chemicals from human activities in transplanted oysters far from population centers

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWastewater treatment facilities clean the water that goes down our sinks and flushes our toilets, but they do not remove everything. A recent study by Portland State researchers detected low levels of pharmaceuticals and personal care product chemicals in oysters the team deployed at various distances from wastewater effluent pipes along the Oregon and Washington coast. Elise Granek, professor of environmental science and management at Portland State University, and Amy Ehrhart, a recent graduate of PSU's Earth, Environment, and Society doctoral program, conducted the study.

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Psu#Oysters#Psu#Portland State University#Safer Choice#Marine Pollution Bulletin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
EPA
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencesciencealert.com

Tens of Thousands of Viruses Found in Human Poop Are Previously Unknown to Science

Research published today in Nature Microbiology has identified 54,118 species of virus living in the human gut - 92 percent of which were previously unknown. But as we and our colleagues from the Joint Genome Institute and Stanford University in California found, the great majority of these were bacteriophages, or "phages" for short. These viruses "eat" bacteria and can't attack human cells.
La Crosse County, WInews8000.com

Study finds PFAS chemicals in hundreds of cosmetics

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- We put it on our face and eyes and lips, but researchers say most of us don’t know there are dangerous chemicals in our makeup. A team of researchers at the University of Notre Dame tested 231 makeup products they purchased in the United States and Canada. 52% tested positive for PFAS. Some of the highest levels were found in foundation, water-proof mascara, and long-lasting lipsticks. “Some of the concentrations that we found cannot be explained away by carry-over contamination. They are evident of intentional use of PFAS chemicals in cosmetic products, ” says researcher Heather Whitehead.
WildlifeTree Hugger

Seabird Eggs Are Tainted With 'Everywhere Chemicals,' Study Finds

A mix of chemical additives used in some plastics has been discovered in the eggs of newly laid herring gull eggs, new research finds. These phthalates are used in plastics to keep them flexible. But passed on from the mother birds to their babies, the chemicals are linked to oxidative stress which can damage cells.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover Unreported Plant Body Part – “I Thought It Must Be an Artifact of Genetic Contamination”

For many, the Thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana) is little more than a roadside weed, but this plant has a long history with scientists trying to understand how plants grow and develop. Arabidopsis was first scientifically described as early as the 16th century and the first genetic mutant was identified in the 1800s. Since the 1940s, Arabidopsis has increased in popularity within the scientific community, which continues to use it as a model system to explore plant genetics, development, and physiology to this day.
ScienceNew Scientist

New fossil finds show we are far from understanding how humans evolved

LAST week saw the announcement of not one but two groups of ancient humans, both new to science, and there is no reason to think the discoveries will stop any time soon. In Israel, a team of researchers discovered bones from a member of a population that apparently lived in the area between 420,000 and 120,000 years ago. These hominins, which the team calls Nesher Ramla Homo, looked a bit like the Neanderthals, and the team claims that members of the new-found group were the Neanderthals’ ancestors. Not everyone agrees, however, and other interpretations have already been …
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Mouse embryo is grown in a lab from stem cells and features beating heart and nervous system in breakthrough that could help scientists eventually grow organs for human transplants

A mouse embryo developed from stems cells has a beating heart and is starting to develop muscles, a gut and nervous system while it grows inside a lab at the University of Virginia. Scientists sparked development of the cells by weaving the different types together, allowing it to become 'the...
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Hundreds of Birds Getting Sick in Multiple States, Scientists Investigate

Hundreds of birds have died in the South and Midwest while scientists search for an explanation, NBC News reports. Six states and Washington, D.C. have reported increases in sick birds in June. Blue jays, European starlings, and common grackles have all been affected. Symptoms include crusty eyes, neurological signs of...
WildlifeObserver-Dispatch

Nature-Study columnist: "The octopus could not be more different from humans"

As some might recall from my last article on octopuses, they have been called the “smartest invertebrates on earth” by biologist Roland Anderson. Since “95 percent of the creatures on earth are invertebrates, they’re facing an awful lot of competition.” Katherine Harmon Courage, Octopus ( 2013). Additionally, it is believed...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Study finds genes role in immune response of Florida corals to rapidly spreading disease

University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science. MIAMI--A new study led by scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science is the first to document what coral genes are doing in response to a disease that is rapidly killing corals throughout Florida and the Caribbean. The findings can help to better understand coral immune system as new diseases emerge as the ocean warm.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Belowground microbial solutions to aboveground plant problems

Land plants - plants that live primarily in terrestrial habitats and form vegetation on earth - are anchored to the ground through their roots, and their performance depends on both the belowground soil conditions and the aboveground climate. Plants utilize sunlight to grow through the process of photosynthesis where light energy is converted to chemical energy in chloroplasts, the powerhouses of plant cells. Therefore, the amount and quality of light perceived by chloroplasts through light absorbing pigments, such as chlorophyll, is a defining factor in plant growth and health. A substantial amount of the chemical compounds produced during the conversion of light energy to chemical energy, termed photoassimilates (mainly sugars), is translocated to the plant root compartment and invested in the surrounding soil to sustain microbial growth. Consequently, roots harbour complex microbial communities of bacteria and filamentous eukaryotes (i.e., fungi and oomycetes), and the composition of these communities profoundly influences plant performance. However, the extent to which plants can take advantage of belowground microbes to orchestrate aboveground stress responses remains largely unexplored. Now, in a new study published in Nature Plants, Stéphane Hacquard and his colleagues from the Department of Plant-Microbe Interactions at the MPIPZ in Cologne, Germany, shed light on these aboveground-belowground connections.
WildlifeEurekAlert

A protein complex from plant stem cells regulates their division and response to stress

A multidisciplinary research team, led by the CSIC biologist at CRAG, Ana I. Caño Delgado, and the physicist from the University of Barcelona, Marta Ibañes, has discovered that two plant stem cell proteins, known for their role in the correct development of the root, physically interact and regulate each other to avoid cellular division. The study, result of fifteen years of continued research carried out by the two researchers, reveals that these two proteins, known as BRAVO and WOX5, act in a specific manner in a small group of stem cells, and that their interaction is key to the plant's survival under genomic and environmental stress factors like extreme cold, heat, or floods. The results, obtained with the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana, have recently been published in the high impact journal Molecular Systems Biology.
AnimalsPosted by
SlashGear

Scientists had lobsters vape weed to figure out if they can get high

A few years ago, Legendary Lobster Pound owner Charlotte Gill made the news by revealing that she got lobsters high before tossing them into boiling water, an activity conducted in hopes of offering the sea creatures a more humane death. The method involved blowing marijuana smoke into an enclosure with a lobster until it was “sedated,” then cooking it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy