Case activity for David Workman vs Monsanto Company on June 21

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activity in the suit brought by Tyronne Matthews against United Financial Casualty Company on June 30: 'Notice Of Removal From Civil District Court For The Parish Of Orleans, Case Number 2020-5421 (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number Alaedc-8928493) Filed By United Financial Casualty Company. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A, # 3 Exhibit B, # 4 Exhibit C, # 5 Exhibit D, # 6 Exhibit E, # 7 Exhibit F, # 8 Exhibit H, # 9 Exhibit I, # 10 Exhibit J, # 11 Exhibit G)attorney Richard Todd Musgrave Added To Party United Financial Casualty Company(pty:dft).(musgrave, Richard)'.