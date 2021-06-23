Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Case activity for David Workman vs Monsanto Company on June 21

By Louisiana Record
louisianarecord.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activities in the suit brought by David Workman against Monsanto Company on June 21. 'Complaint With Jury Demand Against All Defendants (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number Alaedc-8910903) Filed By David Workman. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)attorney Claire Elizabeth Berg Added To Party David Workman(pty:pla).(berg, Claire)'

louisianarecord.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsanto Company#The U S District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAlouisianarecord.com

Case activity for Joseph Jerome vs Ariens Company on July 2

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activities in the suit brought by Joseph Jerome against Ariens Company on July 2. 'Notice Of Removal With Jury Demand From Civil District Court For The Parish Of Orleans, Case Number 2021-03861 (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number Alaedc-8932444) Filed By Lowe's Home Centers, Llc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit, # 2 Exhibit, # 3 Exhibit, # 4 Exhibit, # 5 Civil Cover Sheet)attorney Caroline M. Murley Added To Party Lowe's Home Centers, Llc(pty:dft).(murley, Caroline)'
Lawlouisianarecord.com

Court activity on July 1: Lisa D. Tillman vs United Specialty Insurance Company

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activity in the suit brought by Lisa D. Tillman against Al Rafid, L3 Trucking, LLC and United Specialty Insurance Company on July 1: 'Notice Of Removal With Jury Demand From 24th Jdc, Jefferson Parish, Case Number 814244 (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number Alaedc-8930301) Filed By United Specialty Insurance Company. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Certificate Of Filing State Court Notice Of Removal, # 2 Exhibit List Of Parties And Pleadings, # 3 State Court Pleadings, # 4 State Court Pleadings, # 5 State Court Pleadings, # 6 State Court Pleadings, # 7 State Court Pleadings, # 8 State Court Pleadings, # 9 Civil Cover Sheet)attorney Julius W. Grubbs, Jr Added To Party United Specialty Insurance Company(pty:dft).(grubbs, Julius)'.
Lawlouisianarecord.com

Court activity on June 30: Tyronne Matthews vs United Financial Casualty Company

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activity in the suit brought by Tyronne Matthews against United Financial Casualty Company on June 30: 'Notice Of Removal From Civil District Court For The Parish Of Orleans, Case Number 2020-5421 (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number Alaedc-8928493) Filed By United Financial Casualty Company. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A, # 3 Exhibit B, # 4 Exhibit C, # 5 Exhibit D, # 6 Exhibit E, # 7 Exhibit F, # 8 Exhibit H, # 9 Exhibit I, # 10 Exhibit J, # 11 Exhibit G)attorney Richard Todd Musgrave Added To Party United Financial Casualty Company(pty:dft).(musgrave, Richard)'.
Economylouisianarecord.com

Case activity for Renata Scorsone vs Fitbit, Inc. on July 1

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activities in the suit brought by Renata Scorsone against Fitbit, Inc. on July 1. 'Initial Case Assignment To Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon And Magistrate Judge Michael North. (ess)'. 'Directive Of The Clerk Regarding Compliance With 28:1447(b)...
Lawlouisianarecord.com

Case activity for Jane Doe vs Philip T Sobash on July 1

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activities in the suit brought by Jane Doe against Philip T Sobash on July 1. 'Initial Case Assignment To Judge Susie Morgan And Magistrate Judge Dana Douglas. (ess)'. 'Summons Issued As To Philip T Sobash. (pp)'. Case...
Lawpennrecord.com

Case activity for Danelle Faison vs Progressive Insurance Company a K a Progressive Specialty Insurance Company on June 30

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activities in the suit brought by Danelle Faison against Progressive Insurance Company a K a Progressive Specialty Insurance Company and Steadfast Insurance Company on June 30. 'Notice Of Removal By Progressive Insurance Company A/k/a Progressive Specialty Insurance...