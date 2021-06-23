Case activity for David Workman vs Monsanto Company on June 21
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activities in the suit brought by David Workman against Monsanto Company on June 21. 'Complaint With Jury Demand Against All Defendants (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number Alaedc-8910903) Filed By David Workman. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)attorney Claire Elizabeth Berg Added To Party David Workman(pty:pla).(berg, Claire)'louisianarecord.com