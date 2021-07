The lifting of all restrictions on 19 July is “possibly too early”, the government has been warned, with public health experts calling for more caution in the weeks ahead amid the continuing spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.The rapid emergence of Delta forced Downing Street to delay the full reopening of society on 21 June by four weeks, and some scientists concerned that the UK will remain vulnerable to a significant surge in cases, hospitalisations and deaths once all measures are removed later next month.Meanwhile, Boris Johnson will reportedly “urge” Angela Merkel to drop plans for an EU-wide...