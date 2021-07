Ohtani became the third player to have 30 or more home runs before the All-Star break in the past 10 seasons, joining Chris Davis (2013) and Christian Yelich (2019). The native of Japan also is the first player in AL history to reach 30 home runs and 10 stolen bases in his team's first 81 games of the season. The only other players to have done it are Sammy Sosa (1998) and Albert Pujols (2009).