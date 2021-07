Til death do you part. After nearly half a century of being together this old farmer is majorly struggling to figure that out. The empty spot where she always sat along with, the marker where her ashes are in the flower garden drive the point home that this is not just a dream. Merle Haggard’s song “Silver Wings” keeps going around and around in this old codgers head. Air ambulance took her away a few times and always left a strange empty feeling watching the plane disappear in the distance. Regular ambulance also took her away to Grand Forks or the cities several times to fix this or that. Always before there was a phone call to come bring her home. How do you know when a love affair is over? Even a relationship that would have kept the good Doctor Phil awake at night had its moments.