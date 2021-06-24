6-24-21 fdl city council discussing potential settlement with business group

The Fond du Lac city manager says there is a real possibility of avoiding going to court over the city council’s decision to back out of an agreement with a business group to build a restaurant at Lakeside Park. Meeting behind closed doors Wednesday evening the council discussed the possibility of trying to reach a negotiated settlement with the group Lakeside Forward. “It’s a possibility because if we step back from the specifics of this, anytime you have a dispute where one party or another feels they have been damaged somehow, what most folks do they would rather reach a negotiated settlement,” Moore told WFDL news. “…it’s less expensive and and it’s usually concluded a lot more quickly than if you went to court,” City manager Joe Moore told WFDL news. Moore says he hopes a resolution is reached soon.