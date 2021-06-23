New Divine Feminine Puts On A Show At Shakespeare’s Fulcrum Fundraiser
It was a sensory blitz at the NEW DIVINE FEMININE Exhibition and Fundraising Gala for Shakespeare's Fulcrum in Hudson on Tuesday, June 22. Surrounded by the art of Tery Fugate-Wilcox, guests enjoyed dinner by Sonder Hudson, burlesque and aerial artists, a singer hoisting a snake, live music, a fashion installation by Celestino Couture, and more. All proceeds from the fundraising event will help preserve historic Hudson through a collaboration with The Hudson Culture Coalition to revitalize the historic Venus Fountain located at 7th Street Park in Hudson.www.ruralintelligence.com