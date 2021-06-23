Cancel
Saugerties, NY

This Can Happen To You If You Don’t Use Crosswalk in New York

By Bobby Welber
hudsonvalleycountry.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice allege a 71-year-old man walking in the Hudson Valley caused a two-car crash. On Sunday around 12:15 p.m., Saugerties police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash on Market Street in the Village of Saugerties. The investigation by police established that a 71-year-old man walked across Market Street, directly into the path of a 2021 Kia, which caused the driver to abruptly stop to avoid striking the man.

