Port Jervis, NY

Wild High-Speed Chase in Hudson Valley Ends With Car in River

By Bobby Welber
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman fleeing police at a high speed in the Hudson Valley had to be rescued after she intentionally drove into a river, police say. On Monday around 8 p.m., Officer Andrew Dillinger of the Port Jervis Police Department was monitoring traffic and conducting speed enforcement on East Main Street near the Port Jervis Middle School when he allegedly observed a gray Chrysler sedan heading east on East Main Street traveling 50 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone.

