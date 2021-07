Two important trends continued for the University of Wisconsin football program when offensive lineman Joe Brunner orally committed to the 2022 recruiting class last month. First, UW continued a recent run of being able to attract four- and five-star talent, something it must do to close the gap between it and the top tier of college football. Brunner — a consensus four-star prospect from Milwaukee and one of the top tackle recruits in the country — is the 12th four- or five- star prospect UW has landed in the last three cycles, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.