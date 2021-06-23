Cancel
Grocery & Supermaket

Grocery TV, A Retail Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Network, Expands to 6,000 Locations

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheir expansion involves adding multiple in-store formats and retail types such as pharmacies and convenience stores to their network. Grocery TV is expanding its digital advertising network to nearly 6,000 retail locations across major DMAs including Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. Launched in 2019, Grocery TV is the largest...

martechseries.com
