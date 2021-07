Join us for a thought-provoking, jarring and, humorous evening of theatre with internationally-acclaimed storyteller Donna Washington. Donna describes her experience with “an undercurrent of racism and threat that went unchallenged and largely unacknowledged in America between 2008 and 2016. As a Black woman living on the ground with it, there were some truly unbelievable things that happened to me. Some were funny, others threatening, and a few so strange it is hard to believe they aren’t fiction.”