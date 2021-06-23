The Naturalist

I’d never stood so still in such a cold wind. Alone in my uniform, on a school day during school hours I was clutching with gloved hands two placards which read “School Strike For Nature” and “School Strike For Climate.” Not a cloud in the sky, yet the strongest of all this winter’s wind was blowing, challenging gravity. Blowing me, blowing sand over the sea defense wall on Newcastle beach. Four hours, I stood. Stood up to the avaricious world. Stood up to those that take instead of give. Those who steal my hope, and steal hope from future generations who will inherit a planet so extracted, diminished, less bountiful. People stopped to ask me why. Passers-by, teachers, parents, radio stations wanting interviews. I wasn’t expecting that. Instead of talking about the issues, they wanted to talk about “me,” how “I felt.” Not the science or the facts. Not the abomination of climate change and mass extinction, or why young people around the globe have been forced to act—young people who value education profoundly but are nevertheless compelled to act against the inaction. I’m not a doomsday prophet, though. I can’t be like that because I see so much beauty every day, and this is a huge privilege. I would never question anyone’s grief or fear, because these are real things too. Millions are already facing an ever more precarious existence in the climate catastrophe that is manifesting. Their experiences are real, their fear is real. How will those waves crashing over the sea defenses behind me be in ten years, in five years? How will everyone in this seaside place be affected?