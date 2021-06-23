Cancel
The Naturalist

leelanaunews.com
 8 days ago

Occupation: Filmmaker and co-owner of Nature resort Proudest accomplishment: During the first wedding to hear all the guests talk about having an experience that we had intended them to experience by design. Connecting with the community like that and seeing people empowered, enriched, and happy was an ecstatic moment. We really want to give people joy, connection, and support. Seeing […]

www.leelanaunews.com
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

PHSB to sell anniversary items

Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear, a partner of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, has launched another merchandise sale with the park’s 50th anniversary logo. The group sale will end at midnight on July 6. The organization is offering a variety of styles and colors that were popular during their last sale. The park allowed the nonprofit organization to use their logo […]
hws.edu

Moreau ’20 Serves as Naturalist in Adirondacks Region

Environmental educator Anna Moreau ’20 is the naturalist at Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center. After graduating with her B.A. in environmental studies, Anna Moreau ’20 landed a position as a naturalist at Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center in the Adirondacks Region. Moreau leveraged her experience coordinating the Pre-Orientation Adventure Program (POAP) and working at the Environmental Studies Summer Youth Institute (ESSYI) at the Colleges to prepare for the opportunity.
Societyleelanaunews.com

OSPA to meet

The Old Settlers Picnic Association will meet at 7 p.m., next Wednesday, July 7 at the Old Settlers Picnic Grounds. The group will discuss plans for the annual picnic, traditionally held the first Sunday of August. This year, it’s Aug. 1. An active subscription to the Leelanau Enterprise is required...
Glen Arbor, MIleelanaunews.com

Le Bear partially re-opens

If looking at an object as half-full rather than half-empty is the definition of being optimistic — you can count LeBear Resort in Glen Arbor as the optimists of the year. The night ended well enough at LeBear Luxury Residential Club & Spa. The resort celebrated its opening day May 14. COVID-19 spread was on a sharp downward slope and […]
Recipesleelanaunews.com

Back to basics with baked beans

Baked beans are a staple in most Fourth of July picnics. Boston is known as “Beantown” but the origin of the menu item is far from clear. According to lovefood.com, baked beans were a staple for indigenous peoples in the northeast and belonging to tribes including Iroquois, Narragansett and Penobscot. The beans were baked in earthenware pots with maple syrup […]
Asheville, NCOnlyInYourState

Take A Guided Waterfall Hike In North Carolina With An Expert Naturalist To Gain Special Insights Into The Area

If you’re not a knowledgeable or avid hiker who is familiar with the area in which you want to hike, then hitting the trail can sometimes feel like a daunting task. That’s why sometimes its just better take a guided hike led by someone who knows the area well. The next time you head to Asheville, you can take a guided waterfall hike with an expert naturalist who will share insights into the area, the trails, and the waterfalls.
Glen Arbor, MIleelanaunews.com

Photo

Glen Arbor Farmers Market has dozens of local vendors selling produce and other goods for residents and visitors. Mo Earl (right) of 9 Bean Rows enjoys a laugh over pea shoots with customer, Cyndi Borgenson (left), at the farmers market Tuesday. An active subscription to the Leelanau Enterprise is required...
Bangor Daily News

A popular naturalist shop on MDI has reopened with a new owner

A specialty natural history shop in the Mount Desert Island village of Seal Harbor that has attracted a devoted customer base has reopened with a new owner, a year after its prior owner said he intended to close it down. Michael Boland, an MDI-based restaurateur who last month purchased Sunday...
Leland, MIleelanaunews.com

COUNTY SET FOR BIG 4TH CELEBRATION

This holiday weekend we have a lot to celebrate. Like the patriots fought for their freedom, our county, state and nation soldiered through COVID and — for now — it appears we’re free from the pandemic. Most traditional Fourth of July activities are a go. The exception are the cancellation of fireworks and the annual parade in Leland. So here’s […]
Northport, MIleelanaunews.com

FOURTH OF JULY

At the Marina Park in Northport, spectators watch the annual fireworks show on Independence Day 2019. An active subscription to the Leelanau Enterprise is required to access this content. Please login below or purchase a subscription here.
Northport, MIleelanaunews.com

Library sets summer plans

Summer is here, even if it feels more like spring, and the Leelanau Township Library is rolling out programming to keep young reading minds engaged until school resumes in the fall. The Friends of the Leelanau Township Library in Northport unveils its free Summer Writer’s Series Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Northport Arts Association will be hosting the event and […]
Aurora News Register

Youth Naturalist program builds on SOAR curriculum

A group of area students got up close and personal with nature last week, exploring natural areas along the Platte River while learning about Nebraska ecosystems, all part of the Youth Naturalist Program coordinated by the Prairie Plains Resource Institute. Program coordinator Sarah Bailey reported good feedback from the three-day...
Northport, MIleelanaunews.com

Northport dispensary eyeing mid-month opening

People buzzing to see what branding wizard Daniel Caudill plans to do with the county’s first recreational marijuana shop won’t have to wait much longer. Caudill tells the Enterprise he hopes to have Olean’s Northport open sometime in July, and he can’t wait to show the community his take on what a dispensary in Northport should look like. Before settling […]
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Peninsula People

Jim Fielding has been all over the world and ended up in Northport. He might be newer to Northport than some of the old-timers, but his love for Leelanau County has encouraged him to become an active community member. Fielding has been visiting Leland since he was a child, but he has friends of over 30 years in northern Michigan […]
RelationshipsThe Guardian

Perhaps there is a fledgling naturalist inside our urban son

My son hadn’t seen my father for a long time, and touched us all by running full pelt across the front garden shouting, ‘Granda!’ as soon as we arrived. This was, however, the last bit of attention he showed his human counterparts for the duration of our trip. My dad’s...
Lake Leelanau, MIleelanaunews.com

Boathouse announces summer music series

No summer bucket list can be considered complete unless it includes enjoying a glass of wine as the boats pass by on the Narrows in Lake Leelanau, while listening to relaxing music by some of the region’s best vocalists. Boathouse Vineyards, with one of northern Michigan’s only waterside tasting rooms, has launched an expanded schedule of 24 free live music […]
AdvocacyLiterary Hub

Activist, Naturalist, Teenager: From the Diaries of Dara McAnulty

I’d never stood so still in such a cold wind. Alone in my uniform, on a school day during school hours I was clutching with gloved hands two placards which read “School Strike For Nature” and “School Strike For Climate.” Not a cloud in the sky, yet the strongest of all this winter’s wind was blowing, challenging gravity. Blowing me, blowing sand over the sea defense wall on Newcastle beach. Four hours, I stood. Stood up to the avaricious world. Stood up to those that take instead of give. Those who steal my hope, and steal hope from future generations who will inherit a planet so extracted, diminished, less bountiful. People stopped to ask me why. Passers-by, teachers, parents, radio stations wanting interviews. I wasn’t expecting that. Instead of talking about the issues, they wanted to talk about “me,” how “I felt.” Not the science or the facts. Not the abomination of climate change and mass extinction, or why young people around the globe have been forced to act—young people who value education profoundly but are nevertheless compelled to act against the inaction. I’m not a doomsday prophet, though. I can’t be like that because I see so much beauty every day, and this is a huge privilege. I would never question anyone’s grief or fear, because these are real things too. Millions are already facing an ever more precarious existence in the climate catastrophe that is manifesting. Their experiences are real, their fear is real. How will those waves crashing over the sea defenses behind me be in ten years, in five years? How will everyone in this seaside place be affected?
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Man to read Declaration for the 8th straight year

After reading the Declaration of Independence in the Leelanau Enterprise before bed on July 3, 2014, Rink Smith told his wife he needed to share the document with others in the community. “I hadn’t read it for some time. I mean, you know, for years, and I just was so impressed with the document,” Smith said. “It’s history, the richness […]
Public Healthleelanaunews.com

Back in business: more capacity and fewer restrictions

Last month brought the end of social distancing and the return of eating out for many. Restaurants must restructure their serving system to handle the summer business with social distancing restrictions being lifted. Customers who have gotten used to getting takeout from their favorite restaurants might have to change their ways. Nittolo’s Pizza, Martha’s Leelanau Table, Broomstack Kitchen & Taphouse […]