Greeley residents Rob Norwood and John Schuttler announce intent to run for District 6 board of education
A retired Greeley-Evans School District 6 teacher and a district coach and parent have both declared their intentions to run for open seats on the board of education. Rob Norwood, who taught at Northridge for 20 years, and John Schuttler, a historian and author who coaches boys tennis at Greeley Central High, are planning their campaigns for seats on the seven-person board later this year.www.greeleytribune.com
