Maryland State

Man suspected of fatally stabbing Maryland grad student in the Loop also wanted in two other downtown attacks against women

By David Struett
Chicago Sun-Times
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man suspected of fatally stabbing a Maryland grad student in the Loop over the weekend is also wanted for attacking two other women in downtown Chicago this month. A community alert describes the attacker as in his 30s and possibly homeless. Police said he is Black, between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11 and has dreadlocks or was wearing a bandana that looked like dreadlocks.

