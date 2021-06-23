Cancel
Slovakia 0-5 Spain

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Alvaro Morata missed a penalty early in the first half, it seemed like Spain would be on their way to another draw. A calamitous own goal bs Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka just minutes later turned their fortunes around, and Spain ran wild for the rest of the afternoon, scoring five goals in total. Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres were the goal scorers for Spain, while Dubravka and Juraj Kucka netted two own goals to round out the scoring.

