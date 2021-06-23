Slovakia 0-5 Spain

Spain defeats Croatia 5-3 in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 after a thrilling encounter which goes to extra time. Croatia are gifted the lead in bizarre circumstances after a Pedri back-pass is missed by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon. Spain equalizes before half-time through Pablo Sarabia after a scramble in the penalty area. Luis Enrique’s side takes the lead after Cesar Azpilicueta scores his first international goal in the 57th minute. Ferran Torres later adds to Spain’s advantage, before Mislav Orsic and Mario Pasalic score two late goals to send the game to extra time. However, Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal secure the win for Spain with two goals in quick succession to send their side to the quarterfinals.