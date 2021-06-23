Area Roundup: Blue Devils split with Cubs

LEWISTON — After a 15-0 five-inning mercy rule victory for the visiting Moscow Blue Devils in Game 1, the Lewis-Clark Cubs pulled out a seventh-inning rally to a 4-3 victory in Game 2 to split an American Legion doubleheader Tuesday at Harris Field.

In the first contest, the Blue Devils (8-3) benefited from two hits and one double apiece by Tyler Howard, Ryan Delusa and Chad Redinger, along with a triple from CJ Anderson, while the Cubs (4-10) had only one hit, that coming courtesy of Gavin Ells.

In Game 2, Moscow outhit the Cubs 10-5 and led 3-2 through six innings thanks to a 3-for-3 effort with two doubles by Hayden Thompson. Mack Hagenbaugh had six strikeouts on the mound, but the Cubs were more opportune in the end.

In the bottom of the seventh, L-C’s Hayden Line scored Tyler Granlund with a hit to tie it at 3, then Levi Johnson singled to score David Goicoa for the victory. Ells recorded the win from the mound.

GAME 1

Moscow 222 36—15 11 1

L-C Cubs 000 00— 0 1 5

Ryan Delusa, Connor Akins (3) and CJ Anderson; Cameron Clovis, Trace Green (1), Levi Johnson (2) and Emmett Slagg.

Moscow hits — Howard 2 (2B), Delusa 2 (2B), Chad Redinger 2 (2B), Anderson (3B), Hayden Thompson (2B), Dylan Andrews, Isaac Staszkow, Mack Hagenbaugh (2B).

L-C Cubs hit — Gavin Ells.

GAME 2

Moscow 101 001 0—3 10 1

L-C Cubs 020 000 2—4 5 3

Mack Hagenbaugh, Hayden Thompson (4), Josh Biltonen (6) and CJ Anderson; Lance Bambacigno, Gavin Ells (5) and Tyler Granlund, Cameron Clovis (4).

Moscow hits — Thompson 3 (2 2B), Anderson, Tyler Howard, Cameron House, Preston Boyer (2B), Ryan Delusa, Chad Redinger (2B), Hagenbaugh.

L-C Cubs hits — Hayden Line 2, David Goicoa, Nathan Somers, Levi Johnson.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

WSU gains top transfer

Washington State University has announced the signing of former Oregon State midfielder Sydney Studer to play for the Cougars in the fall.

The 5-foot-10 midfielder led the Beavers in the spring with seven goals and 14 points, finishing sixth in the Pac-12 in scoring. She had a hat trick in a 3-0 win April 4 against Utah. In 16 games for Oregon State, Studer played 1,453 of a possible 1,482 minutes.

In her career, she has scored 11 goals and started 51 of 53 games.

“We are super excited to be adding Sydney to the Cougs,” coach Todd Shulenberger said in a statement. “In my opinion, she is one of the top players in the Pac-12, who has high standards both on and off the field.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UI’s Walker named preseason All-American

Idaho junior linebacker Tre Walker was named an Athlon Sports FCS preseason All-American selection.

Walker led the Big Sky this past spring with 13.5 tackles per game. He recorded at least 13 tackles in three of four games he played and was named a unanimous first-team All-Big Sky pick.

He also earned five different All-America honors after the 2021 spring season.

A finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, Walker was a first-team All-American selection by the Associated Press, STATS Perform, Hero Sports and Phil Steele. He also earned second-team honors from the American Football Coaches Association.

Walker will lead a group of returners that led the Big Sky in rush defense during the spring.

The Vandals, who finished 2-4 during the spring, open the fall season at home Sept. 4 against NCAA Division II Simon Fraser.

WSU announces full capacity for games this season

The Washington State athletic department announced all home football games this coming season will allow 100 percent capacity attendance.

Deposits for tickets are being accept for new season ticket orders, as well three-game mini plans. Deposits will be applied during the select-a-seat process that continues through Friday.

Group tickets will go on sale July 12, single-game presale for CAF and current season-ticket holders begins July 19 and single-game general public ticket sales begin July 26.

The first game of the season, which also is the home opener, is at 8 p.m. Sept. 4 against Utah State.