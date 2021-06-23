Computer Lab and Tutoring Coordinator
South Fork Forest Camp – Minimum Security Facility – Tillamook. Part-time 15 hrs per week - Friday evening and Saturday or Sunday all day. Works with the Education Coordinator to evaluate the instructional needs of adults in custody; assigns appropriate subject areas using education software, works with students individually and in groups, and monitors student progress, assigning new subject areas as needed. Recruits, monitors peer-mentors.www.tillamookheadlightherald.com