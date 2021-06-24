Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Driving Iceland’s majestic new Diamond Circle loop

Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQLsr_0ae1pS0m00

Ammonia on the nose. Rubbery comte texture. Funny fishy taste. It seems odd that eating neat little cubes of fermented Greenland shark should be a highlight of my trip to north Iceland . Perhaps it was the fact that in doing so I can now claim to be a proud member of The Rotten Shark Club of Hauganes.

Or maybe it was down to Elvar Reykjalin, its president and my tour guide of the small factory where the stuff is made. His madcap ebullience brought the experience to life, taking me on a deep-dive into Iceland’s fishy history. One fact stood out: these sharks – eaten in very small quantities – are toxic.

“Oh good,” I thought, forcing down the second lump. “But don’t worry, the fermentation makes it edible,” he said with comic timing. The accompanying local-berry schnapps proved a welcome digestif.

With spirits high, I walked to a black sand beach at the edge of the village. My midwinter dip was a life-affirming baptism of ice.

Seconds later, body now shutting down, I ran back out and jumped into one of the beach’s free-to-access geothermal hot tubs.

Looking out over the moody waters of the freezing fjord from the comfort of lava-warmed water is when it really hit home: “Yep, definitely in Iceland.” It became apparent, too, that The Land of Fire and Ice loves a good contrast. Its people are another: in one sense of a gentle disposition, but then viking hard too – particularly the fisherman.

But perhaps the most noticeable polarity on this trip was the difference in visitor numbers between the north and south of Iceland. Ever since the dual force of Games of Thrones (”north of the Wall” was filmed here) and that bothersome ash cloud put Iceland on the tourist map in 2010, the world and her husband have been keen to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPmKy_0ae1pS0m00

But folks haven’t travelled much beyond the Golden Circle, a coach-laden visitor vortex of attention-grabbing geysers and the Instagram-conquering Blue Lagoon. By comparison, the north has always felt off-grid; a place for seasoned DIYers.

That is soon to change, though. In 2020, a collection of the north’s finest spots – and they are fine – were given their own shiny sobriquet: the Diamond Circle. This summer is its Goldilocks moment: now simpler to organise and navigate, but not yet known enough that you’ll be cheek to jowl with herds of package holiday hons. Travel restrictions are clear: show your vaccination certificate and they’ll let you in.

The Diamond Circle is a 250km driving loop that begins near Iceland’s bijou second city, Akureyri. Drive from capital Reykjavik and it’ll take you four-and-a-bit hours. Or, permitting it’s not screaming outside, you can fly in under an hour. I did the latter on an evening flight, which gave me just enough time to enjoy an indulgent dip at Bjorbodin, Iceland’s only beer spa.

It was kit off, robes on and onward to my own wooden tub full of antioxidant-rich hops, yeast and beer. A tapped keg of delicious suds was within arm’s length. This outre alternative to Iceland’s regular geothermal options is said to be great for your skin and hair. Liver, not so much.

Outside, there are (non-beer-filled) tubs from which you might (season depending) see the Northern Lights. It’s little known that the northern coastline enjoys the lowest cloud cover in the country and therefore the greatest chance of an aurora sighting.

It was only the next day, as the road trip began, that I could appreciate the area’s cosmic wilderness. You could spend days trying to describe the high drama of this widescreen landscape: fire and ice together have taken turns to construct or carve out reality-bending mountains and other titanic topography.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGnKV_0ae1pS0m00

Things step up another notch when you see Dettifoss, “Europe’s most powerful waterfall”. My knowledgeable, fun and friendly guide Halldor Ingvason – and owner of Amazing North – knew a spot where we could get right up to the river’s edge. The water had the menacing, mesmeric look of roiling obsidian (or “dragon glass”, right?), but I plunged my bottle in to drink the glacier melt anyway.

Lake Myvatn Geothermal Area is a big stop off on the loop. Odd lunar-like craters surround the lake, which offers blue relief to a vast and foreboding lava field created some 2,000 years ago. One of the best spots to take it all in is at Myvatn Nature Baths . Infinitely more laid back than the scrum at the Blue Lagoon, there were around 10 people there when I went.

The view is at some distance from any earthly comparison. You’re left asking yourself whether this is the nearest you’ll ever get to being on another planet – or, indeed, to fully connecting with our own. Nasa sent Neil Armstrong and the moon-landing gang there for geology field training in the sixties; they’ve been back since to prepare for landing on a certain red planet.

Game of Thrones fans will then love visiting the cave where John Snow lost his V plates to Ygritte, and nearby Dimmuborgir – “the Black Fortress” – a lava labyrinth of rocky columns, caves and arches, all steeped in shadowy Icelandic folklore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpusQ_0ae1pS0m00

If you’re still not getting “hang-on-am-I-actually-on-Mars?” vibes, then wait till Halldor drives you down to Hverir. Infernal fields of gurgling mud pools, thunderbolt fissures and smelly sulfurous steam all have a perversely seductive appeal. It’s a place where one can ruminate on questions too big for quotidian life. “How did life begin?” In these seething planetary pores, probably.

Back on earth there’s husky petting and humpback whale watching to enjoy. I didn’t make it out for the latter, but the insider’s tip this summer is to head out with Elding Whale Watching in Akureyri. The fjord, Eyjafjordur, is said to be producing more sightings than erstwhile hotspot Husavík. It’s a three hour ride (at approximately £70pp) and you’re invited to take your own drinks and snacks. Rotten shark, anyone?

Travel essentials

Getting there

Icelandair flies from London, Manchester and Glasgow to Reykjavik from £159 return.

More information

Amazing North offers private one-day Diamond Circle tours for £980 or £150pp (up to 18 people) as part of a group trip. amazingnorth.is

Travel North offers a three day Diamond Circle Adventure tour from £1,110 per person. Price includes pick up and drop off at agreed points, transportation and private guide for the duration of the tour, two nights’ accommodation with breakfast, daily lunches, entrance to Myvatn Nature Baths and GeoSea, entrance to Husavík Whale Museum and Sigurgeir’s Bird Museum and one activity depending on seasons.

Nonni Travel offers a nine hour Diamond Circle – Dettifoss and Myvatn tour from £145 per person. Price includes a tour guide, accommodation pick up and transportation.

For more information please visit visiticeland.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

174K+
Followers
89K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Snow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iceland#Circle#Mars#Diamond#Greenland#Viking#Instagram#Hons#Amazing North
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
NASA
Place
Europe
Related
Lifestylebackpacker.com

Where the World is New: Hiking Through Geothermal Mountains on Iceland’s Laugavegur Trail

There’s a whole world of backpacking out there—and we want to be your guide to it. That’s why we’re making this classic Backpacker feature available to everyone. Like what you see? Outside+ members get access to our full archive of adventure stories, not to mention the trips, interactive maps, skills, and gear reviews you need to plan your own bucket-list journey. You also get access to all of our other titles, like Ski, Climbing, Yoga Journal, Triathlete, and more. Sign up for Outside+ today and start planning your getaway.
AstronomyBBC

Iceland's spectacular volcano tracked from space

We're getting very close now to the "always on", persistent vision of Planet Earth. A great many satellites in orbit look down at the ground in the same way as our eyes do - through optical light. But it's with radar that the capability to image the surface anywhere at...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Iceland’s PLAY Will Never Truly Be Ultra Low Cost

Being located on a rock in the middle of the Atlantic means every single flight by PLAY will be at least three hours long. Birgir Jonsson, the airline’s CEO, said that this means it cannot bow to the traditions of ultra-low-cost airlines, but rather that it needs to keep one eye on passenger comfort.
Lifestylematadornetwork.com

Travelers to Iceland can trade their sweatpants for brand new hiking boots

Fifteen months after the first wave of quarantine, travelers are eager to slough off their pandemic sluggishness and get back to exploring. Iceland is ready to welcome back tourists, and it’s providing an incentive for them to delete their Netflix queues, hop on a plane to Reykjavik, and get back to the great outdoors: The adventure-travel hotspot is offering to transform travelers’ old sweatpants into brand new hiking boots.
Socceramericanfootballinternational.com

Iceland’s Reykjavik Einherjar searching for opponents

With the worst ravages of the pandemic hopefully behind us, much of the American football world is beginning to return to a semblance of normalcy. Which means that the sole team in Iceland – the Reykjavik Einherjar – is again searching for teams to play against. As the only American football club on Iceland, with a population of only 300,000, located 1,200 miles north of London, England, opponents are at times hard to come by. So the Einherjar spend most of the year practicing, while trolling the international American football community for games.
Musicindierockcafe.com

From Iceland: Kaktus Einarsson’s New LP, ‘Kick The Ladder’

Kaktus Einarsson’s solo debut album, Kick The Ladder, is breathtaking and unpredictable, imaginative and stunningly beautiful. Just like his native Iceland, in fact. Diamond geyser Gordon Rutherford reviews for Louder Than War. Lying slap bang on the divergent boundary between the Eurasian Plate and the North American Plate, Iceland has...
Lifestylescarsdalenews.com

World traveler in search of Iceland’s Arctic Circle

Grimsey Island, Iceland, June 23 —“Help,” I bellow when I finally reach the mountain peak on the tiny island of Grimsey near Iceland’s northern tip. It had been a hard climb. The mountain trail, littered with volcanic rock and pitted with sinkholes darkened by recent rains, eludes my gaze. Suddenly, another gust of cold Arctic wind thrust my hat into a deep ravine. Then, hard rain launches her assault. A thousand puffin birds, here for their annual mating vacation, cling to the steep cliffs overlooking the angry North Atlantic Ocean, beckoning me with howls to turn back. The attack came next. A score of adult Arctic terns, also on a sex vacation, circle and screech inches from my dripping, balding scalp. The pearly white gleam of my hair does not deter them from protecting their newly born offspring.
LifestyleTelegraph

10 glamorous railway journeys around Europe

Now that fully vaccinated Britons have been cleared to visit amber-rated countries from July 19 without the need to quarantine on return, a whole host of European destinations have suddenly become more feasible for summer holidays. Among these, some of the finest, most scenic rail journey trips around the valleys, to the cities, and through the mountains are back up and running. Itineraries have been planned, carriages have been prepared, and dining carts (and bars) have been stocked. Here's our pick of the best railway journeys around Europe.
Labor Issuessingularityhub.com

Iceland’s 4-Day Work Week Trial Was a Smashing Success. Will It Start a New Trend?

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the idea of working from home was unthinkable to a lot of people. Between time-wasting (and calorie-increasing) temptations like the fridge, couch, or TV, distractions from one’s family or roommates, and the lack of office resources and camaraderie, home was a place for leisure, not labor. But with the trial-by-fire that was the last year and a half, we discovered that it actually is possible to be productive at home.
LifestylePoints and Travel

The Ultimate Guide to The Blue Lagoon in Iceland

Every year, with the exception of this past year (due to COVID-19 travel restrictions), millions of people flocked to the Blue Lagoon in Iceland. Now as travel restrictions begin to ease, the joy of traveling to exotic and new places has been reinstated in the lives of many people. It is safe to assume that most people have heard about or seen pictures of the gorgeous Blue Lagoon in Iceland. If you are unfamiliar with the Blue Lagoon and want to know everything there is to know, then you have come to the right place. This article will dig deep to learn the new name of the Blue Lagoon, why it’s popular, where to stay, and more. So, pick a comfy spot and keep on reading!
Boats & Watercraftscruiseradio.net

New Expedition Cruise Ship Departs Shipyard, Heads For Iceland

Crystal Cruises’ ship Crystal Endeavor officially departed the MV Werften shipyard in Germany on Saturday, and is en route to Iceland for her inaugural cruise season. The vessel is the line’s first Polar Class 6 expedition yacht, designed to handle cold, icy waters in the Arctic and Antarctic regions. A...
Animalsporthole.com

Hurtigruten Expeditions To Study and Protect Whales in Antarctica

One of the best parts about a cruise vacation is getting up close and personal with one of the most important resources on Earth; our oceans. Cruise lines have made changes in the past few years to help mitigate their impact on the environment but one cruise line is going one step further thanks to a revamped partnership.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Iceland’s PLAY To Avoid Widebody Aircraft

At the end of June, Simple Flying hosted its 3rd webinar and had the opportunity to speak with Birgir Jonsson, the CEO of Icelandic startup airline PLAY. When asked about the prospect of adding widebody aircraft to the fleet one day, Jonsson stated that this was not needed, as it did not fit with his strategy for success.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Mysterious lonely apple tree on uninhabited Hebridean island baffles scientists

Hidden amongst mossy crags on an uninhabited outer-Hebridean island of Scotland’s west coast, a rare example of a pure European crab apple tree species has been surviving, likely since the end of the last ice age, scientists have suggested.The single lonely tree was first discovered by botanists in 2003 on a rocky outcrop on the island of Pabaigh Mor, which lies off the wild west coast of Lewis, and its highly remote location has baffled scientists.The tree is growing at what is believed to be the northwestern limit for the species, with only one other similar case known –...
Lifestyleworldatlas.com

Gondwana Rainforests

The Gondwana Rainforests of Australia is a UNESCO World Heritage site that is rich in history and biodiversity. The location comprises 41 national parks and reserves in Queensland and New South Wales, ranging from 25 acres to almost 250,000 acres. More than 200 rare or threatened species live in the forests. The area’s significance in terms of history and wildlife species has been compared to the Galapagos Islands.
Worldblooloop.com

Deep Dive Dubai: world’s deepest underwater attraction opens

A new record-breaking attraction has just opened in Dubai, allowing visitors to enjoy the deepest dive pool in the world. Deep Dive Dubai is 60 metres (196 feet) deep, beating the previous record-holder, Deepspot in Poland, by almost 15 metres. Explore an underwater city. While the pool is currently only...

Comments / 0

Community Policy