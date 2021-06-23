7 Ways to Fight MS Fatigue With Your Fork

Fatigue caused by multiple sclerosis (MS) is among the most common symptoms of the disease, and one that can take a serious toll on work and home life. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) estimates that 80 percent of people with MS experience fatigue, and a study published in March 2021 in Multiple Sclerosis Journal revealed similar estimates internationally. After surveying patients with MS in Norway, researchers found that fatigue affected 81 percent of people, and noted a higher prevalence of fatigue in women (83 percent) compared with men (78 percent). Their study also suggested that fatigue was more common in people with greater disability, depression, anxiety, and excessive sleepiness during the day.