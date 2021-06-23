News About Town
The USC Salkehatchie Leadership Institute has announced the participants for its 2021-2022 leadership program. The 21st cohort of Leadership Salkehatchie includes 16 professionals from businesses and organizations within the region. They are: Michelle Altman (Hampton), William Barnes (Hampton), Maryann Blake (Colleton), William Bishop (Barnwell), Austrai Bradley (Barnwell), Nathan Catoe (Barnwell), Cindy Crosby (Colleton), Alicia Davis (Barnwell), Errin Hessinger (Colleton), Leslie Holman-Brooks (Bamberg), Natalia Johnson (Barnwell), Marilyn Myrdal (Allendale), Kevin Smalls (Colleton), Dawn Stuckey (Hampton), Walter (Bo) White (Jasper), Elizabeth Wooten (Hampton).www.augustachronicle.com