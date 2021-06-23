Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

News About Town

augustachronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USC Salkehatchie Leadership Institute has announced the participants for its 2021-2022 leadership program. The 21st cohort of Leadership Salkehatchie includes 16 professionals from businesses and organizations within the region. They are: Michelle Altman (Hampton), William Barnes (Hampton), Maryann Blake (Colleton), William Bishop (Barnwell), Austrai Bradley (Barnwell), Nathan Catoe (Barnwell), Cindy Crosby (Colleton), Alicia Davis (Barnwell), Errin Hessinger (Colleton), Leslie Holman-Brooks (Bamberg), Natalia Johnson (Barnwell), Marilyn Myrdal (Allendale), Kevin Smalls (Colleton), Dawn Stuckey (Hampton), Walter (Bo) White (Jasper), Elizabeth Wooten (Hampton).

www.augustachronicle.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Barnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Energy#Energy Efficiency#Central Air Conditioning#Leadership Salkehatchie#Colleton#Barnwell#Southerncarolina Alliance#Hampton Elementary#Homerooms#Energy Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Hampton County, SCaugustachronicle.com

Hampton County's two public school districts are officially consolidated

The Hampton County School District 1 official Facebook page now reads "Permanently closed," but this closure marks the opening day of a new era. Thursday, July 1, 2021, marked the official consolidation date of Hampton County's two public school districts. Hampton County Districts 1 and 2 are no more, and the new "Hampton County School District" is officially active and serving the public school students of this rural South Carolina Lowcountry county.
Healthisanti-chisagocountystar.com

About the Town: Practice good health

IT’S A WELCOME relief that we are gaining control of the Covid-19 virus through safe practices and vaccinations. More businesses are opening and finally we can go to restaurants without as much fear. Practicing good health is always in order. We are still short of the herd immunity percentage level...
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

Redistricting workshop encourages participation in Augusta's hearing

Only a few people turned out to The People's Agenda Redistricting 101 workshop on Thursday evening, but that did not dissuade Traci George, Augusta area coordinator for the organization. "I have been always taught that one person represents thousands," she said. "You look at your elected officials, that's one person...
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

Whatever pays the rent: Augusta-area apartments grow pricier

Not only are Augusta-area apartments rents rising, but people weathering the housing shortage are willing to pay. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Augusta real estate market is between $845 and $849, according to a pair of online marketplaces that curate inventories of available apartment rentals – respectively, ApartmentList.com and Zumper.com. A two-bedroom is running about $950 according to Zumper and $993 according to ApatmentList.
Robeson County, NCPosted by
@LockerRoom

Another Expensive Press Release From Roy Cooper

At $50,000, compared to the $875 million press release issued for the massive Apple taxpayer giveaway, this press release was somewhat cheap. Elkay Manufacturing, a leading producer of sinks and water delivery products, will expand its operations in Robeson County, leading to the creation of 20 jobs, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. … A performance-based grant of $50,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Elkay’s expansion”
Hertford, NCkiss951.com

A North Carolina Town Has Disbanded Its Police Department

There has been no shortage of calls to defund the police and disband police departments across the country in recent years. And now one North Carolina town has disbanded its police department. But not for the reason you think. The Hertford Police Department is no more. It was disbanded to save the town money. The Hertford Town Council voted a few months ago to disband the local police department as a way to save money. The move will save upwards of $300,000 a year according to the mayor. From now on all incoming calls will be directed to the Perquimans County Sheriff’s office.
Atlanta, GAOn Common Ground News

Georgia Power, City of Atlanta partner to install 10,000 streetlights

ATLANTA –– Georgia Power and the City of Atlanta today announced that the company will be increasing the city’s streetlight footprint by 10,000 lights and upgrading other lighting, with a focus on areas with high rates of traffic accidents and crime. “Through this partnership with the City of Atlanta, Georgia...
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

The Way We Were: Newspaper delivery was different in the 1880s

When Judson Bolin got his first job as a teenage Augusta Chronicle paperboy, Chester Arthur was U.S. president, mules pulled Augusta street cars and Walton Way was May Street. Before he passed away three-quarters of a century later, he had earned numerous college degrees, completed a long career as a teacher, a Maryland state school superintendent and a North Carolina college president. Then he retired back to Augusta and began to build houses.
Trion, GAsky21.com

Mayor Stansell of Trion Says Something Has To Be Done About Town Hall

Trion Mayor Larry Stansell says something has to be done about Trion Town Hall and the Trion Police Department. Stansell says that costly repairs to the roof of the current town hall and police department should be weighted against the possibility of scrapping the building and starting over somewhere else with a new facility. At the last Trion Council meeting, the councilmembers rejected all the bids for a new roof. The lowest bid from American Roofing came back over $74,000.
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

Augusta EMS provider seeks increased ambulance fees

Calling an ambulance for a medical emergency could cost some Augustans more under a proposal from EMS provider Gold Cross. The rate increase request appears as a city subcommittee debates options for the city’s EMS provider, such as response times and how to subsidize the service. The proposed rates are...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Assistance Helps Florida Farmers and Ranchers Conserve Natural Resources

Florida farmers, ranchers and forest owners can apply until September 1, 2021 for financial and technical assistance through USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). While applications for EQIP are accepted on a continuous basis, funding selections are typically made once a year and this is...