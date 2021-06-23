News About Town

There has been no shortage of calls to defund the police and disband police departments across the country in recent years. And now one North Carolina town has disbanded its police department. But not for the reason you think. The Hertford Police Department is no more. It was disbanded to save the town money. The Hertford Town Council voted a few months ago to disband the local police department as a way to save money. The move will save upwards of $300,000 a year according to the mayor. From now on all incoming calls will be directed to the Perquimans County Sheriff’s office.