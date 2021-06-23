Does having views typical of one’s time absolve one from the judgment of future generations? Consider the example of Winston Churchill

There are actually plenty of arguments, debates, and discussions on what historical figures actually looked like, but unless someone invents a time machine it’s likely that we’ll never know. The program in this video makes it possible to at least take an educated guess based on old writings, busts, and other sources that are there and ready to be used if a person just looks for them. Julius Caesar is the example this time around and as one might be able to assume he’s one of the many that people wouldn’t have a solid clue about since the examples that have been given before this video came out are kind of horrific and likely not one hundred percent exact since using a stone bust or a coin as an example isn’t the worst, but it’s not entirely accurate either. The program used in this clip is a bit eerie simply because there are so many loaded templates that are ready to be used that it gives the impression that anyone could be recreated from scratch just by knowing at least a little bit about their looks.