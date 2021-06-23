Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Slovakia 0-5 Spain

Democrat-Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Alvaro Morata missed a penalty early in the first half, it seemed like Spain would be on their way to another draw. A calamitous own goal bs Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka just minutes later turned their fortunes around, and Spain ran wild for the rest of the afternoon, scoring five goals in total. Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres were the goal scorers for Spain, while Dubravka and Juraj Kucka netted two own goals to round out the scoring.

democratherald.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Sarabia
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Juraj Kucka
Person
Ferran Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovakia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAintothecalderon.com

CONFIRMADO: Atlético to begin LaLiga title defense at Celta Vigo

Once the Copa America and Euro 2020 end next weekend, focus will shift fully to the domestic leagues. Back in Spain, Atlético Madrid will attempt to do something that hasn’t been done at the club in 70 years — win back-to-back league titles. Said title defense will begin the weekend...
Soccervavel.com

Goal and Highlights: Sweden 1-0 Slovakia in Euro 2020

Forsberg hits it with power and takes the penalty flawlessly for the 1-0 lead. Sweden has not lost to Slovakia in the six games they have played in their history, the first being in 1996 with a 2-1 friendly victory for Sweden. 8:38 AM18 hours ago. Field reconnaissance. 8:22 AM18...
UEFASaratogian

The Latest: Sweden's penalty beats Slovakia 1-0 at Euro 2020

——— Emil Forsberg converted a 77th-minute penalty to give Sweden a 1-0 victory over Slovakia and a big chance of reaching the knockout stage at the European Championship. Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka brought down substitute Robin Quaison as the striker ran in on goal after Alexander Isak’s deft flick. Dubravka...
SoccerBBC

Sweden 1-0 Slovakia: Emil Forsberg penalty seals win

Emil Forsberg's second-half penalty ensured Sweden took a huge step towards qualifying for the last 16 at Euro 2020 with victory against Slovakia in St Petersburg. RB Leipzig's Forsberg slotted in with 13 minutes remaining after substitute Robin Quaison was brought down by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The spot-kick ended a...
SoccerThe Guardian

Misfiring Spain scramble for answers before must-win Slovakia game

“I don’t know what to say, honestly,” Álvaro Morata said, saying quite a lot. He had scored the opening goal he and they had so badly needed, running to the touchline and embracing the manager who had defended him, but ultimately it wasn’t enough. “I don’t care about the goal and wouldn’t if it was two; we drew and that’s all that matters, so I’m not happy,” the striker insisted at the end of Spain’s second draw, this time against Poland. You could see the sadness, hear it too. You could feel it.
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona midfielder Busquets emotional after Spain thump Slovakia

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Busquets was proud of Spain's rout of Euro 2020 opponents Slovakia. Busquets wasn't able to hide his emotions after putting in a man of the match performance as Spain beat Slovakia 5-0 to progress to the round of 16. "Today has been a rush for everyone," Busquets,...
SoccerSkySports

Slovakia 0-5 Spain: Martin Dubravka howler plays part in Spanish resurgence to reach Euro 2020 last 16 in style

Spain capitalised on a Slovakia implosion to seal their place in the last 16 with a 5-0 hammering in Seville, which also knocked their opponents out of the competition. Alvaro Morata saw his early penalty - awarded by VAR - saved by Martin Dubravka before Spain strolled to a victory that takes them through in second place, setting up a last-16 clash with Croatia in Copenhagen on Monday.
SoccerDemocrat-Herald

Croatia 3-5 Spain

Spain defeats Croatia 5-3 in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 after a thrilling encounter which goes to extra time. Croatia are gifted the lead in bizarre circumstances after a Pedri back-pass is missed by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon. Spain equalizes before half-time through Pablo Sarabia after a scramble in the penalty area. Luis Enrique’s side takes the lead after Cesar Azpilicueta scores his first international goal in the 57th minute. Ferran Torres later adds to Spain’s advantage, before Mislav Orsic and Mario Pasalic score two late goals to send the game to extra time. However, Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal secure the win for Spain with two goals in quick succession to send their side to the quarterfinals.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Wolves Goalkeeper Rui Patricio on the Verge of Huge Roma Move

With everyone’s attention firmly focused on Euro 2020, there is still plenty of transfer business going on behind the scenes. One of the more recent rumors involves one of the star goalkeepers of the Premier League and a former Premier League coach. As former Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho takes the reins of AS Roma, he is targeting Portuguese star, Rui Patricio.
Soccernevermanagealone.com

Fantasy Euro 2020: Rate My Team - Quarterfinals

With seven matches still remaining to be played, Euro 2020 has already broken the record for goals scored. Indeed, 29 goals were scored in the round of 16 alone. Unfortunately, my fantasy team notched only two, plus three assists. Such is the life of a fantasy manager. I assume that,...
UEFA90min.com

Spain predicted lineup vs Switzerland - Euro 2020

Prior to Spain's last group game against Slovakia and following two tepid displays, Luis Enrique promised that his side were a bottle of cava that was just waiting to be uncorked. Two games and ten goals later (more than Spain scored in the entirety of their winning 2010 World Cup...
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Tottenham appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as new manager after chaotic search to replace Jose Mourinho

Nuno Espirito Santo has been appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager after their torturous search finally came to an end. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers coach, 47, has agreed a two-year deal after Spurs chairman Daniel Levy could wait no longer to find Jose Mourinho’s successor. Belgium’s Roberto Martinez and Italy’s Roberto Mancini were candidates but are still involved in the European Championship.
UEFA90min.com

Belgium predicted lineup vs Italy - Euro 2020

Having dispatched of Portugal in the last 16, Belgium's Euro 2020 job doesn't get any easier as they will battle with Italy for a spot in the semi-finals. Roberto Martinez has spent the past week sweating over the fitness of both Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne, neither of whom have returned to training after picking up injuries against Portugal.
SoccerThe Guardian

Álvaro Morata finds his range as Spain begin to believe again

“It could have gone off at an angle and broken a window,” Álvaro Morata said, but it didn’t. “We could have been going home,” Unai Simón said, but that didn’t happen either. “It’s strange for a team to get a second chance,” Luis Enrique said, and yet this time they did. Spain suffered again but they were still standing, emerging stronger on the other side, 5-3 winners against Croatia. Maybe even stronger than the rest, some now dared to believe.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Herald

Pedri indispensable as Spain bids to make semis at Euro 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Spain is on the charge at a major soccer tournament with a creative and technically gifted Barcelona player calling the shots from central midfield. Only 18 and already seemingly indispensable for the national team, Pedri GonzÃ¡lez has been given the keys to a midfield that was once the domain of two modern-day greats in Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta.