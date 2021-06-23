$250,000 Worth of Marijuana Found at Niagara Falls Whirlpool State Park

Border Patrol Agents made another big bust here in Western New York. The U.S. Agents found a quarter of a million dollars worth of marijuana in Whirpool State Park in Niagara Falls. According to WKBW, a witness noticed some suspicious activity and reported it to authorities. A person was allegedly ragging the packages of marijuana around 2 am on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The suspect was walking along the trail lower Niagara River. While the suspect did flee the scene, the border patrol agents were able to recover the 10 packages, weighing 118 pounds. When they tested them, they were identified as marijuana.