Making Up The Numbers Podcast – EWS Special
This episode of the pod has everything! Florian Nicolai is the most consistent finisher in the EWS in recent times, having finished in the Top 3 in each of the last 3 seasons. Isabeau Courdurier is the 2019 EWS Champion having won every round delivering ‘the perfect season’. Then, we close out the show with some ‘EWS Real Talk’ with Matt Stuttard & Dan Wolfe. If that wasn’t enough, it even has George forgetting to turn his mic on for 2 of the interviews which is why it’s taken the best part of a day & a half to edit…singletrackworld.com