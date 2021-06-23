Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Making Up The Numbers Podcast – EWS Special

By George Thompson
singletrackworld.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis episode of the pod has everything! Florian Nicolai is the most consistent finisher in the EWS in recent times, having finished in the Top 3 in each of the last 3 seasons. Isabeau Courdurier is the 2019 EWS Champion having won every round delivering ‘the perfect season’. Then, we close out the show with some ‘EWS Real Talk’ with Matt Stuttard & Dan Wolfe. If that wasn’t enough, it even has George forgetting to turn his mic on for 2 of the interviews which is why it’s taken the best part of a day & a half to edit…

singletrackworld.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfect Season#The Pod#What We Do#Www#The Numbers Podcast#Ews#Hope Technology#Singletrackmag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
Country
Spain
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
Related
Cyclingsingletrackworld.com

This EWS Climb Looks Intense: POV with Jesse Melamed

Take a run down stage three with Jesse Melamed as he pins it on what looks like an incredibly long, challenging, beast of a stage. Jesse came in third today out in Val di Fassa, and it looks like he put in one hell of a performance. This POV gives...
Sportsphillysoccerpage.net

All Three Points podcast: Catching up

Nothing to see here, we’ve definitely been here all along and haven’t taken one of our semi-regular two-month-long hiatus from recording. Nope, definitely not. Okay, it’s been a while, but we’re back! Chris and I talk Atlanta, Columbus, Chicago, and take some quickfire questions from Twitter. You’ll love it. It’s like we’ve never been away.
Celebritiessingletrackworld.com

Camille Balanche Signs with Monster Energy

Camille Balanche took to Instagram to announce she is now sponsored by Monster Energy. Current women’s DH World Champion and series leader, Camille has been on a steady rise. She’s only been racing for the past few seasons but has posted some incredible results. Posting on Instagram, Cam said:. New...
BusinessGizmodo

Spotify Buys Podz to Make It Easier to Find Podcasts You Actually Like

Finding a new podcast you actually like is easier said than done. It’s a task that requires time, effort, and a good chunk of your attention. Spotify wants to make this tedious process easier and is betting that podcast discovery technology developed by a startup will help its users find and get hooked on new shows.
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

Jared Gutstadt of Audio Up on the New Podcasting Revolution: 'We're Making Movies for Your Ears'

Jared Gutstadt already established enough entrepreneurial chops for one lifetime by founding the highly successful Jingle Punks, a company that provides original music for ads, TV, film and videogames, back in 2008, at which time he developed the whimsical persona of “Jingle Jared.” After selling that firm in 2005, he bode his time for five years before coming back last year as the CEO-founder of Audio Up, a production team that focuses largely on narrative audio podcasts built around original song scores instead of licensing existing music.
CharitiesHerald Community Newspapers

'Syd & Malcolm' podcast addresses making a civic difference

Rock and Wrap it Up! has been serving food to those in need for decades and recently, chief executive officer and founder Syd Mandelbaum began a podcast to increase awareness about his organization and others that address food waste and hunger. When Rock and Wrap it Up! began, volunteers collected...
BusinessMetro International

Amazon scoops up exclusive rights to celebrity podcast ‘SmartLess’

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it had signed an exclusive rights deal with “SmartLess”, a podcast hosted by Hollywood actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes in which they talk to other celebrity guests. New episodes of “SmartLess” will be released a week early and exclusively on...
Cyclingsingletrackworld.com

Wyn Masters Talks to Riders at EWS Round Two

WynTv is always a highlight from any race. Wyn Masters really gets in there to talk to other riders about their race. There were two rounds of the Enduro World Series in Italy recently, that’s a lot of racing in a space of a week. With over twenty minutes of talking with riders in this latest video, there’s a lot to enjoy.
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
Cyclingsingletrackworld.com

Video Round Up from EWS Val di Fassa Trentino

Why have one video, when you can have many! It’s been a pretty wild week out in Italy for the first two rounds of the Enduro World Series. Here’s a selection of videos from the EWS in Val di Fassa Trentino. It’s like midweek movies, but on a Sunday. Enjoy!
Cyclingsingletrackworld.com

Practice Highlights – Les Gets DH World Cup 2021

It’s safe to say the track in Les Gets has been a test for some. Plenty of lines, some wild sections. It’s got the thumbs up and is being compared to downhill tracks of the past. Check with Eliot Jackson as he takes us through practice. Race day is tomorrow. Check out the practice highlights to get warmed up!
DrinksPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Budweiser’s 4th of July Ad Gives Chills for Some, Mixed Emotions for Others

There are mixed emotions over Budweiser's latest ad featuring Bill Pullman. The company posted the ad on Twitter this week, and the comments section has responses from all over the world. For some, though, it might cause a bit of cognitive dissonance: On one hand, it is a chill-inducing, bravado-filled show of patriotism and American Pride. On the other hand, it promotes receiving the coronavirus vaccine.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Kyle and Summer Reunite In Italy? – Michael Mealor And Hunter King’s Stunning Y&R Exits

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers document that Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) unfathomable decision to leave Genoa City, Wisconsin, without telling Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) the truth is primed to be righted. The stunning, double departures of King and Mealor set up a scenario where Kyle can learn the truth and reunite with the love of his life in Milan, Italy.
Behind Viral Videosgetindianews.com

Who Are The Famous Twins Sisters? TikTok Star Launched GoFundMe After Father Dies, Wiki, Age, Instagram explored!

The twins have made the headlines for this week as the father of the twins has died in a shooting and he was shot tragically in front of the daughters, People who use TIKTOK or Twitter daily must have seen a lot of posts that are related to the twin sisters as they are being called famous twins and we are not talking about Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate, Cole and Dylan Sprouse or Hunter and Scarlet Johansson, we are talking about the sisters from Alabama who are known as the famous twins as they go by on social media and the twins have been going viral as their father passed away in a shooting and the twin sisters have now set up a GoFundMe page so that they can raise money for the funeral of their father. (Who Is Ms.Hill? MLB Star Trevor Bauer Denies Assault On A Woman, Wiki, Age, Instagram!)
Cyclingtetongravity.com

Remy Metailler Goes from 0 to 60 in the Whistler Bike Park

There’s one cardinal rule for being a spectator at a bike race: don’t get in the way of the racers. It sounds easy enough to follow, right? Unfortunately, a fan at this year’s Tour de France was more concerned about getting on T.V. than knocking over an ENTIRE peloton of exhausted racers. Her cardboard sign collided with Germany’s Tony Martin, who fell and sent the riders behind him into the pavement. Many riders sustained injuries from the ordeal, and a few had to withdraw from the race.
Cyclingsingletrackworld.com

Interview: Meaghan Hackinen, BC Epic 1000 Winner

The BC Epic 1000, a 1000km gravel event across BC, has been won by Meaghan Hackinen in a new Fastest Known Time for a women, and the second fastest known time ever. Impressed? There’s more: the event started just as a ‘heatdome’ hit the area, pushing temperatures up to new records in the high 40s and causing a number of deaths in the area. As we write this, of the 72 riders that started, only six have finished, and 41 have scratched. Oh, and this was Meg’s first off-road ultra. And she stopped to take photographs. Even more impressed now?
Cyclingperutribune.com

Woodruff out, Huck in for US mountain bike team in Tokyo

U.S. mountain bike champion Chloe Woodruff withdrew from the American team headed to the Olympics this month and was replaced by Erin Huck, who will join teammates Kate Courtney and Haley Batten on the course near Tokyo. USA Cycling announced the move in a statement Thursday. It wasn't known whether...
Cyclingsingletrackworld.com

Les Gets is Upon Us! Head for a Track Walk with Wyn

It’s a double world cup weekend. Exciting times are ahead! Wyn Masters takes a walk down the track in Les Gets getting up to his usual antics. He checks out the track and catches up with riders to see what they think. There are a few changes to the track this year.