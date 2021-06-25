Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

City of Mentor cautions citizens of lightning strikes with National Lightning Safety Awareness Week

Posted by 
Terrence Jacobs
Terrence Jacobs
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108IbB_0ae1KR1I00
Michael D/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — June 20 – 26 is the National Lightning Safety Awareness Week. Get know how to avoid lightning strikes.

NWS educates all Ohioans what to do before, during, and after thunderstorms and to practice severe weather safety and preparedness throughout the summer.

In 2020, a total of 17 people in eleven states, passed away from being struck by lightning. Fortunately, there were no lightning-strike fatalities in Ohio last year.

The number of lightning-struck fatalities is down in part because of COVID-19 stay at home orders and, in part, because people are more aware of what to do when thunderstorms are threatening, such as seeking shelter inside a sturdy building or a vehicle.

According to NWS, lightning precaution is not limited to thunderstorms, but also in volcanic eruptions, snowstorms, hurricanes, tornadoes, and even wildfire.

Some precautions that should be followed are:

  1. Start the day by listening or reading weather reports. If the weather forecast calls for thunderstorms, people need to postpone the outdoor activities.
  2. Know the difference between a Thunderstorm Watch and a Thunderstorm Warning.
  3. When thunders roars, go indoors. Stop outdoor activities and seek a safe, enclosed shelter immediately. This includes all water activities.
  4. Remember the 30-30 Rule. After observing lightning, start counting to 30. If you hear thunder before reaching 30, go indoors. Suspend outdoor activities for at least 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.
  5. If there is no shelter available nearby, crouch down low, with as little as your body touching the ground as possible. Lightning can cause electric currents along the top of the ground that can be deadly up to, and exceeding, 100 feet away.

People are encouraged to prepare before the storm. Some notes that should be followed are:

  1. Know your area's risk for thunder and lightning. Spring and summer are typical seasons for thunderstorms. However, they can occur year-round, day or night.
  2. Sign up for your local emergency notification system or download a weather app. The Emergency Alert System and NOAA Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.
  3. Cut down or trim trees that may fall during the storms.
  4. Consider buying surge protectors, a lightning protection system or lightning rods to protect your home, appliances, and electronic devices.

Follow the instructions on lightning safety, and be safe.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Terrence Jacobs

Terrence Jacobs

Cleveland, OH
248
Followers
175
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Ohio-born, Cleveland raised and blessed with wanderlust

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mentor, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Mentor, OH
Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Emergency Preparedness#Weather Reports#Snowstorms#Extreme Weather#Ohioans#Noaa Weather Radio#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Free rain barrels for Cleveland citizens

CLEVELAND, OH — Sustainable Cleveland’s Summer Rain Barrel Program is giving away free rain barrel systems to the residents of the city. The program aims to help the city reduce stormwater runoff, help residents save money, and engage Cleveland youth. According to the NEORSD website, stormwater runoff comes from hard surfaces like sidewalks, driveways, parking lots, and roofs. The runoff may contribute to regional stream flooding, erosion and water quality issues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy