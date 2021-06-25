City of Mentor cautions citizens of lightning strikes with National Lightning Safety Awareness Week

Michael D/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — June 20 – 26 is the National Lightning Safety Awareness Week. Get know how to avoid lightning strikes.

NWS educates all Ohioans what to do before, during, and after thunderstorms and to practice severe weather safety and preparedness throughout the summer.

In 2020, a total of 17 people in eleven states, passed away from being struck by lightning. Fortunately, there were no lightning-strike fatalities in Ohio last year.

The number of lightning-struck fatalities is down in part because of COVID-19 stay at home orders and, in part, because people are more aware of what to do when thunderstorms are threatening, such as seeking shelter inside a sturdy building or a vehicle.

According to NWS, lightning precaution is not limited to thunderstorms, but also in volcanic eruptions, snowstorms, hurricanes, tornadoes, and even wildfire.

Some precautions that should be followed are:

Start the day by listening or reading weather reports. If the weather forecast calls for thunderstorms, people need to postpone the outdoor activities. Know the difference between a Thunderstorm Watch and a Thunderstorm Warning. When thunders roars, go indoors. Stop outdoor activities and seek a safe, enclosed shelter immediately. This includes all water activities. Remember the 30-30 Rule. After observing lightning, start counting to 30. If you hear thunder before reaching 30, go indoors. Suspend outdoor activities for at least 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder. If there is no shelter available nearby, crouch down low, with as little as your body touching the ground as possible. Lightning can cause electric currents along the top of the ground that can be deadly up to, and exceeding, 100 feet away.

People are encouraged to prepare before the storm. Some notes that should be followed are:

Know your area's risk for thunder and lightning. Spring and summer are typical seasons for thunderstorms. However, they can occur year-round, day or night. Sign up for your local emergency notification system or download a weather app. The Emergency Alert System and NOAA Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts. Cut down or trim trees that may fall during the storms. Consider buying surge protectors, a lightning protection system or lightning rods to protect your home, appliances, and electronic devices.

Follow the instructions on lightning safety, and be safe.

