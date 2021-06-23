Conflicts Of Interest Continue To Pay Off For Disgraced Hedg e Fund Manager

Conflicts of interest have really paid off for Murray Huberfeld. First, the conflict between former New York City corrections officer union chief Norman Seabrook between his obligations to his fellow guards and his desire to receive large sums of cash stuffed into Ferragamo handbags from Huberfeld in exchange for investing those corrections officers’ pension money in Huberfeld’s allegedly ethically and legally challenged hedge fund, Platinum Partners. Now, sure, in absence of that conflict, Huberfeld would have had a bit less money in the way of fees to play with, but also wouldn’t be going to jail. However, a second conflict, this time on the part of the judge who oversaw Huberfeld’s trial, means he won’t be going to jail for nearly as long as he feared.