The Best Calming Chews For Dogs
Like humans, dogs experience a wide range of emotions. That includes positive feelings like joy and excitement, as well as negative ones like stress and anxiety. If your dog struggles with hyperactivity or anxiety related to being in new environments or separated from you, a calming chew is a great option to help them feel calmer. These treats are made with natural ingredients such as hemp, chamomile, and ginger root to help regulate your dog's stress levels. We've rounded up our favorite calming chews to keep your dog mellow and relaxed, whatever situation they're in. Read on to find the right one for you and your pooch.dogtime.com