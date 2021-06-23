The Best Calming Chews For Dogs

MANHATTAN — The Fourth of July may be a fun and noisy celebration for many people, but a Kansas State University veterinarian says that's not the case for some pets. "This holiday is often a time filled with fear and anxiety for some pets — and it can also be a dangerous time for them as well," said Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the K-State Veterinary Health Center, a part of the College of Veterinary Medicine. "It is best to speak to your veterinarian now about medication options if needed, especially since the majority of fireworks will be set off over the weekend this year when your veterinarian’s office will likely be closed."