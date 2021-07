Boy, I can sure tell that we are close to a holiday. And it's not because I'm looking at a calendar. It's because I'm looking at the price of gasoline at my local gas station. And the price of gasoline has been rising for a while. Nothing you don't already know every time you stop in to fill up your tank. I guess we can expect the price to go up around holidays, but there's been such a difference from a year ago with the price, and that hurts us right in the wallet.