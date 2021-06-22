Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

URA to launch CRiB in parnership with PNC Foundation

By Tom Smith
sopghreporter.com
 16 days ago

Funding from the PNC Foundation will be used for a pilot loan program designed to sustain and stimulate the growth of childcare businesses in the City of Pittsburgh. PNC Foundation gave $6.5 million to the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA) last year to support business growth in the city, with a portion earmarked specifically for childcare businesses. The URA board voted to use $800,000 of that funding to create a Pittsburgh Childcare Reinvestment Business Fund – called CRiB – providing $25,000 in forgivable loans for childcare businesses.

