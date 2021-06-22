URA to launch CRiB in parnership with PNC Foundation

The two organizations joined forces to help shuttered Black-owned restaurants find their footing after the pandemic. For more than a year, the restaurant industry was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. With dining rooms closed to customers, restaurant owners were forced to completely reimagine their business models, and for many, the changes required to keep their doors open were just too much. These challenges were felt on an even larger scale within the Black community, with more than 41% of Black-owned businesses having closed as compared to just 17% white-owned establishments. To make matters worse, more than 98% of Black-owned businesses were excluded from PPP (Payment Protection Plan) loans last year.