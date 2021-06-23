Cancel
Long Beach, CA

Newsom's doing such a great job at what?: Letters

By Letters to the Editor
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo in Letters June 20, Isadora Johnson thinks Newsom is doing a great job. She says he’s doing great on the COVID-19 vaccinations and nothing else. For me Newsom’s recall has nothing to do with his handling of the virus situation. He took the job and told immigrants not to open the door if ICE comes a-knocking. He also refuses to impose the death penalty not even on a case-by-case basis. This man got this job under false pretenses and should be recalled as soon as possible.As for no one out there that is better, our dog could do a better job.

