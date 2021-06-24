Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. panel votes yes on 'break 'em up' antitrust bill

By Diane Bartz
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vd5OS_0ae18lOn00
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo.

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee voted on Thursday to require Big Tech platforms to choose between running a platform and competing on it, wrapping up two days of votes that saw the approval of four measures directly aimed at reining in the power of some of the country's most successful companies.

The bill passed the committee on a vote of 21-20.

Representative David Cicilline, chair of the antitrust subcommittee, said the bill was needed because the tech giants had not played fairly. "Google, Amazon and Apple each favor their own products in search results, giving themselves an unfair advantage over competitors," he said.

In other votes on Wednesday and Thursday, the committee approved bills to prohibit platforms like Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) from disadvantaging rivals who use their platform and to require big tech companies contemplating mergers to show that they are legal, rather than requiring antitrust enforcers to prove that they are not. It also approved a measure to require platforms to allow users to transfer their data elsewhere

Asked about the package of bills, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, said there was concern in both parties about the tech giants. "This legislation attempts to address that in the interest of fairness, in the interest of competition, and the interest of meeting the needs of people whose privacy, whose data and all the rest is at the mercy of these tech companies," she said.

There has been opposition to the anti-tech measures from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Amazon, Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google, and there is no certainty that any of them will become law.

Lawmakers from both parties have expressed concern about the toughest legislation in the package.

The committee also voted to increase the budgets of the agencies enforcing antitrust law. A companion measure has passed the Senate. And the panel passed a bill to ensure that antitrust cases brought by state attorneys general remain in the court they select.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Amazon Com Inc#Antitrust#U S#Big Tech#House#Democrat#Facebook Inc#Alphabet Inc#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Alphabet
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
U.S. Politicskdal610.com

U.S. FTC to vote on whether to rescind 1995 merger policy statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said on Monday it will vote July 21 on whether to rescind a 1995 policy statement regarding “prior approval” and “prior notice” remedies in merger cases. The FTC said in 1995 it would no longer require prior approval of certain future...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Senate panel moves forward on AUMF repeal vote

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez said Monday that he will move forward on a committee vote to repeal two Iraq War authorizations after a closed-door hearing on the matter. The House passed separate bills last month to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

House Democrats advance spending bill without Hyde Amendment

House Democrats on Monday advanced a spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) excluding the Hyde Amendment, a provision that bans federal funding for most abortions. Why it matters: The bill follows President Biden's proposed 2022 budget that would see the lifting of the ban. This...
Posted by
CNN

California judge denies Newsom's request to be listed as Democrat on recall ballot

(CNN) — A California judge on Monday denied Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's request to have his party affiliation listed on the state's upcoming recall election ballot. Newsom had sued his own secretary of state last month to be listed as a Democrat on the ballot following what he called a filing "mistake" by his election attorney last year. The California Democrat was supposed to mark his party affiliation in February 2020 pursuant to the state's recall election law, but "due to an inadvertent but good faith mistake on the part of his election attorney, Newsom timely filed his answer but did not include his party-preference election," the lawsuit said.
Texas StateNewsweek

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert Suggests Capitol Riot Was a Set-Up by Democrats

Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert suggested that the January 6 was a conspiracy set-up by the Democrats and called the arrests of the Capitol rioters "tyranny" in a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas on Sunday. Gohmert suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was responsible for...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Dozens of U.S. states sue Google alleging antitrust violations

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Dozens of U.S. state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit in federal court against Alphabet Inc’s Google on Wednesday, according to an entry in the court docket. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The states have been...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrat Jacky Rosen becomes 22nd senator to back bipartisan infrastructure deal

The Senate's bipartisan infrastructure gang is expanding, with Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) becoming its 22nd member. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema 's (D-Ariz.) indicated during an interview this week with Arizona radio station KTAR that the group, which she leads with GOP Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), had gained a new member since mid-June, when 21 senators came out in support of the framework.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Supreme Court delivers defeat to Harris with donor-privacy decision

Her name is no longer on the case, but Vice President Kamala Harris suffered a Supreme Court smackdown last week when the justices toppled California’s donor-disclosure requirement for charities. As California attorney general, Ms. Harris turned up the heat on charitable nonprofits by insisting that they submit to her office...

Comments / 0

Community Policy