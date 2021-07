The Seal Beach Police Department is offering free stickers which will help alert law enforcement that they may be interacting with a person with special needs. The special needs sticker program was implemented by Corporal Joe Garcia as another tool to help law enforcement officers when interacting with those with potential physical or developmental disabilities. The stickers, which are available for free to the public, are designed to be placed on or near the front doors of homes or on car windows. The stickers will alert officers that a person inside the home or vehicle may have special needs and instructions may not be easily understood.