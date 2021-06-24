Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Lloyd Webber, impresarios take legal action to get UK COVID pilot data

By Marie-louise Gumuchian
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZGqa_0ae0zweZ00
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber arrives for the world premiere of the movie "Cats" in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Andrew Lloyd Webber and other impresarios said on Thursday they had started legal action to press Britain's government to publish research into the safety of holding indoor events during the pandemic.

A joint statement from concert managers and theatre producers, also including Cameron Mackintosh and Sonia Friedman, said the industry had repeatedly urged the government to spell out its reasons for keeping restrictions on audiences in place.

"We simply must now see the data that is being used to strangle our industry so unfairly," said Lloyd Webber

"The Government's actions are forcing theatre and music companies off a cliff as the summer wears on, whilst cherry-picking high-profile sporting events to go ahead. The situation is beyond urgent,” the theatre entrepreneur added.

British authorities have conducted a pilot scheme in recent months, testing audiences at live events from soccer matches to the Brit Awards, to see if they can be held with full crowds.

The producers said reports suggested the pilot events had gone well, but the government had "refused to publish the results from the first phase of the Events Research Programme, despite saying that it would do so on numerous occasions".

A government spokesman said the research programme was still running. "(The ERP) is gathering important evidence to help get all live events, including theatre shows, festivals and gigs, fully back up and running once it is safe to do so," he added.

The results would be published before the next stage in the government's road map out of the restrictions, the spokesman added. That "Step 4" has been pushed back to July 19 from June 21 because of the spread of the more infection Delta variant.

The pandemic initially forced all British theatres and concert halls to close their doors. Some briefly re-opened in December and, under Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown, smaller productions resumed in May though at 50% capacity and with social distancing measures.

Bigger musicals had been waiting for the wider lifting of restrictions.

The joint statement from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group, the LIVE music industry body and others also called for a government-backed insurance scheme to cover any cancellations of live shows over the summer and beyond.

"A joint insurance scheme to protect us against another enforced closure is vital," Mackintosh said.

"Opening without any sort of protection is impossible for many producers, live event organisers and theatre buildings across the country."

Last week, Lloyd Webber said he would not take part in the pilot scheme but would comply with social distancing rules when his new musical "Cinderella" begins previews on Friday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
175K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Mackintosh
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk#Covid#British#Erp#Really Useful Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Societywkzo.com

UK warns tech platforms: take action over racist Euros messages

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain warned social media platforms they must take action over racist messages sent to England’s Black soccer players following the Euro 2020 final defeat or they would face consequences. At least three Black players have been subjected to online racist abuse since the final on Sunday night....
Public HealthInsurance Journal

As UK Eases COVID Rules, Businesses Concerned About Legal Liability

Businesses have been been clamoring for the government to finally reopen the UK economy. Now that face masks and social distancing will be all but dropped, they have a new set of worries. Industry groups, big and small, largely welcomed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s much-anticipated plan to ease COVID-19...
IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Greenpeace launch legal action against UK government over secrecy on deep sea mining

Greenpeace has launched legal action against the UK government over ministers’ failure to disclose information over the first deep sea mining exploration licences to be made public.Lawyers acting on behalf of the environmental campaign group first wrote to ministers in March, warning the exploration licenses are error-ridden and possibly unlawful and requesting urgent clarification.Under the Environmental Information Regulations 2004, government departments must provide requested information “as soon as possible and no later than 20 working days after receipt” or, in certain circumstances, up to 40 days. However, Greenpeace has not been notified of any extension, and the deadline for response...
MoviesThe Guardian

Andrew Lloyd Webber on Cinderella: ‘We’re not looking for a fight – we just want culture back!’

The first preview of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, delayed for 10 months because of Covid, is hours away. The theatre is getting a fresh lick of paint, frocks are laid out next to elaborate floral arrangements and the merch stall has Cinders face masks. A golden rococo frame surrounds a stage dominated by a glittering silhouetted cityscape. The sound of vacuum cleaners competes with the orchestra. It’s Friday lunchtime. Tonight, the doors open to the first audience.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Britain's MI5 spy chief says: Beware of Russian and Chinese agents

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s top domestic spymaster cautioned the population on Wednesday to treat the threat of spying from Russia and China as vigilantly as terrorism, warning that foreign spies were seeking to pilfer technology, sow discord and attack infrastructure. The 9/11 attacks on the United States almost 20 years...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: Countries make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

July 13 (Reuters) - A sharp upturn in new coronavirus infections due to the highly contagious Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccination rates have pushed governments to make COVID-19 jabs mandatory for health workers or other high-risk groups. A growing number of countries also stipulate that a jab, or...
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Where is Downton Abbey filmed? See the stunning locations here

It may be a while before the doors of Downton Abbey open back up since the upcoming movie sequel has been pushed back by four months, but watching reruns of the original series on ITV has been getting us through in the meantime. But have you ever wondered where exactly...
SoccerNewsweek

Meghan Markle's Court Privacy Hopes Dealt Reality Check by Soccer Case

Meghan Markle won a resounding victory against a U.K. tabloid but her hopes of promoting privacy at the High Court have been dealt a blow by a lawsuit involving her former attorney. The Duchess of Sussex issued a strongly worded statement denouncing the "moral exploitation" of the Mail on Sunday...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

British minister asks for monitoring of Vectura's proposed takeover by Philip Morris -The Times

(Reuters) - British Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has asked officials to monitor drugmaker Vectura Group PLC's proposed takeover by U.S. tobacco group Philip Morris International Inc, the Times newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3efO4ag. Kwarteng is understood to be working with officials to better understand the plans Philip Morris has for Vectura, according to the report, which did not elaborate on the officials.
Moviestownandcountrymag.com

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Offers a Dose of Happily Ever After

Of all the paused pastimes once again filling our dance cards, theater as we knew it hasn’t quite hit full swing. Stateside, creative configurations abound. While Broadway has its sights set on fall openings, New York’s Public Theater will present Shakespeare in the Park this summer with a take on The Merry Wives of Windsor. In Massachusetts, the Berkshire Theatre Group’s production of The Importance of Being Earnest will bloom in June, and live performances are expected on stages nationwide.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Race for COVID shot after Macron address freezes booking platform

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - French online medical booking site Doctolib temporarily froze as thousands of citizens scrambled to book COVID-19 shots after President Emmanuel Macron said a ‘health pass’ would be needed to go to bars and restaurants from August. Minutes after Macron’s national address, users of Doctolib’s website...
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Opera Australia Postpones Les Contes d’Hoffmann’ Due to COVID-19

Opera Australia postponed the upcoming new staging of “Le Contes d’Hoffmann.”. The company released a statement on social media stating, “We’re saddened to announce the postponement of our new production of ‘The Tales of Hoffmann’ at the Sydney Opera House. This co-production with the Royal Opera House, directed by Damiano Michieletto, was shaping up to be one of the major highlights of our season, with extraordinary costumes, sets, and props nearing completion. As a result of the NSW Government’s extended stay-at-home orders, we are unable to rehearse the production properly or complete the manufacturing in time for the planned opening on August 2.”
Celebritiesohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles refuses to grant his younger brother 'Duke of Edinburgh' title

According to reports, Prince Charles is refusing to allow his younger brother to have the Duke of Edinburgh title after their father, Prince Philip, passed on. The Earl of Essex has waited to be given this title for over twenty years but it appears that Prince Charles is adamant on keeping it for himself. In fashion with the royal tradition, the title of the Duke of Edinburgh was immediately passed to Philip’s eldest son after his death in April.

Comments / 0

Community Policy