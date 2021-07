Dota 2’s The International tournament, one of the biggest esports competitions in the world, may no longer take place in Sweden as originally planned. “Over the course of the past year, Stockholm Live and Visit Stockholm continued to reassure us in our regular and constant communications with them that The International - Dota 2 Championships qualified for the same exemptions other elite sporting events there received,” Valve said in a blog post. “However, despite previous reassurances, we were informed two weeks ago that the Swedish Sports Federation had just voted not to accept esports into the sports federation.”