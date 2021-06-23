Cancel
Texas State

The “Jaws on the Water” Event Returns to Texas This Summer!

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when you thought Jaws couldn’t possibly get any scarier…. Watching Jaws on land is terrifying, but could you imagine watching it… while floating in the water?! For the past several years, the Alamo Drafthouse has been hosting special “Jaws on the Water” events that offer up that experience to brave horror fans, and we’ve learned the exciting news today that the “Bucket List” fan event is making its return this summer!

bloody-disgusting.com
