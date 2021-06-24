A New Suspect in Sixth Street Shooting

On Tuesday, Austin police Chief Joseph Chacon and Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced they had identified the actual shooter alleged to have killed Doug Kantor, paralyzed Jessica Ramirez, and wounded 13 others on East Sixth Street early the morning of June 12. That suspect is De'ondre "Dre" White, a 19-year-old Killeen resident who was part of the reported altercation between two groups of teens that ended in gunfire, and who was still at large as the Chronicle went to press.