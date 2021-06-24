Cancel
BMW i Ventures invests in autonomous truck technology company Kodiak Robotics

By Rebecca Bellan
TechCrunch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKodiak will use the funds to build out a safety case for its self-driving tech stack so it can more quickly commercialize. It will also work on hiring fresh talent and expanding its truck fleet, with a stated goal of at least doubling the number of vehicles it operates each year. The startup currently has 10 trucks in rotation between its commercial route in Texas and its test pilot in Mountain View, California.

